EZ Living Interiors Release a New Episode of Style Stories Podcast

In a new episode of Style Stories with EZ Living Interiors, marketing manager, Laura O’Keeffe, dives into a fascinating conversation with Clare Vallely, co-founder of Kukoon Rugs.

Kukoon Rugs has completely transformed the Irish rug market and now offers a game-changing machine-washable rug collection.

Clare shares Kukoon Rugs’ incredible journey, from selling their very first rug in 2006 to becoming one of Ireland’s leading names in home décor. She then offers invaluable advice on how best to incorporate rugs into your home.

Whether you’re refreshing a single space or redesigning your entire home, Clare offers invaluable insights and inspiration. Tune in to hear the story behind Kukoon Rugs and get ready to redefine your interior style!

In this episode, Clare and Laura delve into:

The power of strategic partnerships, including their year-long collaboration with EZ Living Interiors, and how shared values elevate the customer experience.

Why staying ahead of interior design trends, actively listening to customer feedback, and maintaining affordability are crucial for success.

The magic behind their collaboration with talented artists like Jacqueline Rooney to bring unique product offerings to life.

The soaring popularity of their “soft washable” collection, offering the perfect blend of luxurious feel, durability, and practicality.

Clare’s personal favourite: the stunning “Verity” design with its captivating medallion pattern in terracotta and blues.

The evolving world of home décor, from the timeless appeal of texture (like jute) to the exciting resurgence of Art Deco and bold colours.

Practical tips for choosing the perfect rug size to transform any room.

GUEST DETAILS

Clare Vallely is a dynamic entrepreneur who co-founded Kukoon Rugs with her brother Paul, transforming her family’s market trading legacy into a cutting-edge design brand.

Starting by selling her father’s surplus rug stock on eBay in 2006, Clare has grown Kukoon Rugs into one of Ireland’s most exciting and innovative rug companies, known for its bold designs, customer-first approach, and commitment to affordability.

With a lifelong passion for interiors that began in childhood — evidenced by her carefully preserved design scrapbooks — Clare has steered Kukoon Rugs through significant industry changes.

Her approach blends creative vision with strategic thinking, focusing on bringing exciting, washable, and stylish rugs to market.

From working alongside her father in market stalls to leading a successful design-led brand, Clare embodies the spirit of family entrepreneurship and creative innovation in the home decor industry.

