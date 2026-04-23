New Caffrey’s Black Stout Pours into Northern Ireland Pubs

A new stout inspired by one of Ireland’s historic brewing names has launched across Northern Ireland’s pubs and bars as demand for stout continues to surge among drinkers. Molson Coors Beverage Company has introduced Caffrey’s Black Stout, a modern take on the traditional stout style, now being rolled out across the region.

The launch comes as stout continues to gain momentum locally. Sales of stout in Northern Ireland have risen by 11.6 per cent year-on-year, according to research from CGA by NIQ reflecting growing consumer demand in pubs and bars.

Across Britain and Ireland, the category has also attracted 31 per cent more drinkers since 2023, with particularly strong growth among younger consumers. Drinkers aged 25–34 have increased by 97 per cent, while women are increasingly choosing stout, with female drinkers up 48 per cent alongside a 26 per cent rise among men.

Brewed at 3.4% ABV, Caffrey’s Black Stout delivers roasted malt and cocoa notes balanced by gentle bitterness, caramel sweetness and a subtle hint of liquorice. Nitrogen infusion creates a smooth, creamy mouthfeel while maintaining a highly drinkable profile.

Early reaction from pubs across Northern Ireland has been positive, including at Belfast’s historic Duke of York, where the stout has already been introduced to customers.

Paul O’Hare, Manager of the Duke of York and Director of CCI, said: “We’re seeing huge interest in stout right now and customers are always keen to try something new within the category. Since introducing Caffrey’s Black Stout at the Duke of York we’ve had a really positive response from drinkers. It’s performing strongly behind the bar and we’re seeing consistent demand for it, which reflects just how popular stout has become with customers.”

Caffrey’s Black Stout also reconnects the brand with its brewing heritage. Thomas Caffrey founded the brewery in 1897, building its reputation around stout and porter brewing.