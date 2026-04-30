THE BOLLINGER GARDEN RETURNS TO CULLODEN ESTATE FOR A SPARKLING SUMMER

THE Culloden Estate & Spa has announced the return of its celebrated Bollinger Garden for summer 2026, bringing together Champagne, cocktails and a new food offering in one of Northern Ireland’s most scenic outdoor settings.

Set within the grounds of the estate beside the Cultra Inn, the Bollinger Garden has once again transformed the hotel’s lawn into a stylish summer alfresco haven where guests can relax, dine and enjoy the stunning backdrop.

Open daily from 12pm – 9pm (weather permitting), the Bollinger Garden experience includes two new specially curated seasonal menus created by the hotel’s award-winning culinary team and an expertly crafted drinks offering designed for relaxed summer dining.

The new Paddock menu features a selection of vibrant sharing plates perfect for alfresco dining including Véire Irish Wagyu Meatballs, Tiger Prawn Skewers, Rockvale Farm Buffalo Chicken and a Charcuterie Sharing Board. There is also a new Terrace Summer Menu at the Cultra Inn to complement this offering.

Guests can also look forward to a drinks menu of Bollinger Champagne, handcrafted cocktails, summer spritzes, curated gin selection and premium wines.

Cormac Fadden, general manager of the Culloden Estate & Spa said, “The return of our Bollinger Champagne Garden signals the beginning of summer at the Culloden Estate & Spa. Each year we build on the experience and this year’s new menus bring an exciting addition to our outdoor offering.

From relaxed alfresco lunches and terrace drinks to special occasions with family and friends, the Bollinger Garden offers a unique setting where guests can enjoy exceptional food and drink surrounded by the beauty of the estate grounds. It has become one of the highlights of the summer calendar and we look forward to welcoming both returning and new guests throughout the season.”

For more information, visit cullodenestateandspa.com