Constable Stephen Dickson Overcomes Personal Tragedy to Win ‘999 Hero’ Accolade

Within the police force, Stephen is a valuable mentor, shaping how officers approach collision investigations and, importantly, how they engage with grieving families.

As chair of the Lisburn and Castlereagh Road Safety Committee, Stephen also brings together community leaders and first responders, working closely with fire services and youth groups, and has appeared on TV and radio to spread road safety awareness.

“We are honoured to present this year’s 999 Hero award to Constable Stephen Dickson,” said Four Star Pizza Marketing Director Sean Scott , who presented the award alongside stars of the popular Blue Lights TV series, Joanne Crawford and Paddy Jenkins.

“Turning his own personal tragedy into purpose, Stephen’s tireless campaign to raise road safety awareness in Northern Ireland has undoubtedly saved many lives. He is truly a 999 hero in every sense.

“While there can only be one winner of this incredibly special award, we at Four Star Pizza would like to take this opportunity to salute all those individuals and teams working in our emergency services ,” added Sean.

“As a company deeply rooted in local communities, with franchises in towns across Northern Ireland and the Republic, we offer our heartfelt gratitude, on behalf of all our customers and staff, for their extraordinary acts of courage and sacrifice, and we are honoured to help celebrate their resilience and unwavering dedication .”