A New £5,000 Bursary Honouring Gerry Anderson is Now Open for Applications

Gerry Anderson and Sir Bob Geldof

Aimed at supporting the next generation of musical talent, The Gerry Anderson Music Bursary, established in memory of the much-loved broadcaster and music champion, aims to empower emerging musicians from Ulster with the resources, recognition, and support they need to take the next step in their creative careers.

As part of the 10th anniversary of Gerry’s passing, this initiative reflects his lifelong dedication to music, originality, and giving a platform to local talent. In partnership with the Oh Yeah Centre, a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s music scene, the bursary campaign is also seeking donations to extend Gerry’s legacy and reach even more aspiring artists in the future.

Speaking about The Gerry Anderson Music Bursary, Gerry’s son David said: “We’re proud to celebrate Gerry’s life by supporting musicians who share his passion for creativity and expression. This bursary is about giving artists a genuine boost – just like Gerry did every day on air.”

Open for application until 31 August, the £5,000 bursary will be awarded in November to a solo artist or band from Ulster who demonstrates originality and artistic ambition; commitment to their craft; a growing fanbase and a clear vision for how the award would accelerate their journey. The bursary can be used flexibly – for recording, touring, producing or promoting original music. It reflects a light-touch, artist-led approach, aligned with Gerry’s supportive spirit.

David added: “We’re not just investing in music – we’re investing in future voices and stories that deserve to be heard.”

For more information and to apply, please visit:  https://geraldmichaelanderson.com/gerry-anderson-music-bursary/

With special thanks to IMRO (Irish Music Arts Organisation) for contributing £3,000 to the bursary.

