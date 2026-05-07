Create, Collaborate, Perform: BYMT Belfast Summer Camp 2026 Opens Doors for Young Talent

Young people are invited to step into a professional creative environment this summer, as British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) announces its Belfast Summer Camp 2026, running 14-19 August 2026 at Campbell College, Belfast.

Designed for ages 11-17yrs, BYMT Summer Camps are six-day residential experiences that give young people the opportunity to create and perform a brand-new musical alongside professional theatre makers. Each camp is built around a fully collaborative process, where participants develop skills in acting, singing, movement, writing and performance while contributing directly to the creation of an original piece of musical theatre.

The camps are designed to build confidence, creativity and performance technique in a professional and supportive environment. Young people work with experienced industry practitioners to explore storytelling, develop characters, and bring a new musical to life in just one week – culminating in a final performance for invited audiences.

The musical in development in Belfast this year, Wayward, explores dark and daring folk tales from Ireland and Britain. Led by Belfast composer and lyricist Maz O’Connor and writer Lowell Belfield, participants will play an active role in shaping the piece, blending storytelling, music, and physical theatre as the work develops in real time.

BYMT’s creative director, Emily Grey, said:

“What makes our camps special is the chance to create work at a professional standard. Young people aren’t just performing they’re collaborating, experimenting and building confidence in a real artistic environment.”

Maz O’Connor, composer and lyricist for Wayward, added:

“This is a space where young people can be bold, imaginative and creative. We’re exploring powerful themes – from identity and responsibility to our relationship with nature through music and storytelling that feels fresh and relevant.”