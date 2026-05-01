Gathering Stitches Festival Returns to Celebrate Creative and Sustainable Crafts at WWT Castle Espie

Gathering Stitches, the much-loved festival of yarn, textiles and sustainable fashion returns to WWT Castle Espie, Comber, for another inspiring celebration of creativity, community and conscious living on 9th and 10th May. Supported by Ards and North Down Borough Council, the festival will bring together local makers, textile artists, workshops and discussions that champion craft, sustainability and wellbeing.

Festival-goers can enjoy a vibrant marketplace of carefully selected vendors showcasing high-quality handmade goods, textile art and craft supplies, alongside a programme of workshops designed to inspire creativity. Activities include Dorset and Yorkshire Button Making, Steeking, Painting with Thread, Wet Felting and Sewing – offering opportunities for all skill levels to take part and learn.

A highlight of this year’s festival will be a special panel discussion on Saturday 9th May, hosted by BBC presenter of Your Place and Mine Eve Blair. The discussion will explore how the return of heritage textiles manufacturing could improve sustainability within the creative industries and positively impact local farming and the environment.

Both days will include a sensory-friendly hour between 10am and 11am, creating a calmer and less crowded environment for visitors who may benefit from a quieter experience. The ongoing collaboration with WWT Castle Espie continues to strengthen the connection between nature, creativity and community, highlighting the benefits of spending time outdoors and engaging in mindful craft activities.

Entry to Gathering Stitches includes standard admission to WWT Castle Espie, allowing visitors to enjoy both the natural beauty of the wetlands and the vibrant atmosphere of the festival in one visit.

Gathering Stitches is organised by Ards-based social enterprise Inspiring Yarns CIC, which was founded through a shared passion for yarn and textiles. As well as supporting small independent businesses, proceeds from festival events go directly towards Inspiring Yarns’ work to reduce social isolation and support mental health and wellbeing through creative community initiatives.

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Gillian McCollum, said:

“Ards and North Down Borough Council is delighted to continue supporting Gathering Stitches as it returns to WWT Castle Espie. The festival offers a wonderful opportunity to showcase local creative talent, celebrate sustainable practices and bring people together in a welcoming and inspiring setting. We are proud to support an event that highlights both our local businesses and the importance of wellbeing through creativity and connection.”

Claire Anketell, organiser of Gathering Stitches from Inspiring Yarns, added:

“We are incredibly excited to bring Gathering Stitches back to WWT Castle Espie this year and to continue building a festival that celebrates creativity, sustainability and community. Supporting local textile artists and makers remains at the heart of what we do, and we are proud to create a space where people can discover new skills, connect with others and experience the positive impact that creativity can have on mental health and wellbeing.”

Centre Manager at WWT Castle Espie, Paul Stewart, commented:

“We are delighted to once again partner with Inspiring Yarns to host Gathering Stitches at WWT Castle Espie. This festival beautifully combines creativity with nature, offering visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in inspiring workshops, support local makers and enjoy the peaceful surroundings of the wetlands. It promises to be a memorable experience for everyone who attends.”

For further details and ticket prices visit https://www.gatheringstitches.co.uk