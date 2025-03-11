About the awards
Now in its eighteenth year, the 2025 Ulster Tatler Awards celebrates the best that Northern Ireland has to offer in hospitality, beauty and business and our readers are being asked to vote in various categories honouring the local people and companies that have excelled in the last year.
Key awards include Celebrity of the Year and Sports Person of the Year as well as the highly-anticipated Lifetime Achievement Award which has recognised some of the province’s best-loved personalities over the years such as Dame Mary Peters OBE, Brian Friel, Sir James Galway, Gloria Hunniford, Barry McGuigan, Marie Jones and Hollywood actor Ciaran Hinds.
Voting for this years awards is now open and will close at Midnight on Sunday 6th July 2025. You can vote online or by post.