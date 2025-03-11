Ulster Tatler Awards 2025 Voting
Ulster Tatler Awards 2024 log with the event on Thursday 3rd of October 2024 at Belfast Ciry Hall

About the awards

Now in its eighteenth year, the 2025 Ulster Tatler Awards celebrates the best that Northern Ireland has to offer in hospitality, beauty and business and our readers are being asked to vote in various categories honouring the local people and companies that have excelled in the last year.

Key awards include Celebrity of the Year and Sports Person of the Year as well as the highly-anticipated Lifetime Achievement Award which has recognised some of the province’s best-loved personalities over the years such as Dame Mary Peters OBE, Brian Friel, Sir James Galway, Gloria Hunniford, Barry McGuigan, Marie Jones and Hollywood actor Ciaran Hinds.

Voting for this years awards is now open and will close at Midnight on Sunday 6th July 2025. You can vote online or by post.

 

SPONSORS

 

CITY HALL, BELFAST

ULSTER TATLER AWARDS 2024

 
 

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2025 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved