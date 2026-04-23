THE STRAND CELEBRATES 90TH ANNIVERSARY

Northern Ireland’s only surviving 1930s picture house, the Strand, marked its 90th anniversary with the launch of a new book and premiere of a short film at a special celebratory event in the Long Gallery at Stormont.

Strands of Our Picture House Past, a richly illustrated publication funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, provides a nostalgic window into the history of the Strand as it looks towards the future and the completion of its milestone redevelopment later this year.

Compiled and edited by the Strand’s heritage officer, Rosie Hickey, the book takes readers on a journey through the Strand – and NI’s wider picture house past – to tell the story of cinema here. Personal stories, specially commissioned essays and reflections from a range of authors span over 80 pages, accompanied by images from museums, archives and cherished family collections.

Alongside the unveiling of the book, the anniversary event also premiered The Strand at 90, a special short film created by award-winning East Belfast documentary filmmaker Ross McClean.

The 15-minute film, which will be available to watch on the Strand’s new website when it launches later this year, charts the iconic venue’s fascinating history and rich, longstanding connection to the local community. Narrated by Northern Irish actress and playwright, Marie Jones, the film is told through the memories of the people that have played a part in keeping the Strand alive, featuring interviews with champions and patrons of the venue, including Ronnie Rutherford and Linda Smyth.

From packed houses and Saturday rituals to wartime endurance, the impact of television and the cinema’s reinvention as a variety theatre, and later a four screen picture house, the film traces how the Strand survived when so many others disappeared.

Speaking at the 90th anniversary event, Mimi Turtle, chief executive, the Strand said: “Celebrating 90 years of the Strand is an incredibly proud moment for everyone connected to this special place. The book and the film capture not only the building’s rich heritage but also the impact that it continues to have in Belfast, celebrating the stories and memories that have a real personal significance to so many people.

“As our heritage officer, Rosie, comments in the foreword of ‘Strands of our Picture House Past’, these reflections are far from exhaustive; there are a multitude of additional inserts, photographs and memories that could be included. As we gear up to our highly-anticipated reopening later this year, we hope these stories inspire future generations to make their own memories in the all-new Strand, and that our landmark building continues to play a vital role to the community for the next 90 years, and beyond.”

The anniversary event marked an important milestone for the Strand, bringing together its many supporters, from contributors to the book and film, and long-time patrons, to funders of its ongoing £7million restoration project. The project is being delivered by Belfast City Council through a mix of funding support from Levelling Up Funding UK, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Belfast City Council and several private funders and donors.

Scheduled to reopen in late autumn, the major restoration first commenced works in January 2025. On completion, it will secure the future of a treasured Belfast landmark, delivering state-of-the-art screening facilities, enhanced accessibility, creative workshop spaces, and expanded community arts spaces.

Nikki McVeigh, Northern Ireland committee member at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “The Strand maintains its place in cinema history as the sole surviving picture house from the 113 picture houses operational here in the 1930s; the treasured 90-year-old art deco building and the activity within it is integral to east Belfast’s social history.

“National Lottery players have supported Northern Ireland’s cinema heritage in the creation of this book and by contributing to the revitalisation of the Strand as an accessible and sustainable venue – a place to gather, be entertained and learn about our picture house past.”