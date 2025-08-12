Clandeboye Festival 2025: Aspects of Summer

Founded in 2001 by pianist Barry Douglas, the 24th annual Clandeboye Festival will take place from 16th to 23rd August 2025. This year’s festival – Aspects of Summer – celebrates the diverse sounds and moods of the season through a series of captivating concerts and performances in the historic Banqueting Hall and Chapel at Clandeboye Estate. The performances will have a special focus on France and Spain, with music by Debussy, Albeniz, Berlioz, Ravel and more.

For more information visit: https://www.camerata-ireland.com/clandeboye2025