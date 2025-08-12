spot_img

Clandeboye Festival 2025: Aspects of Summer

admin
By admin
In
newssocial
Clandeboye Festival 2025
Clandeboye Festival 2025.

Founded in 2001 by pianist Barry Douglas, the 24th annual Clandeboye Festival will take place from 16th to 23rd August 2025. This year’s festival – Aspects of Summer – celebrates the diverse sounds and moods of the season through a series of captivating concerts and performances in the historic Banqueting Hall and Chapel at Clandeboye Estate. The performances will have a special focus on France and Spain, with music by Debussy, Albeniz, Berlioz, Ravel and more.

For more information visit: https://www.camerata-ireland.com/clandeboye2025

 

spot_img

Must Read

Previous article
Grand Family Festival 2025
Next article
Moira Speciality Food Fair

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2025 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved

Floating Image