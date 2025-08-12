The 10th Moira Speciality Food Fair is returning to Moira Demesne from 16th to 17th August to showcase the rich food heritage and innovative producers of the village and wider region. The festival gives attendees the opportunity to experience food-themed demos and workshops and learn from experts in the food industry as they host a series of talks from the region’s top chefs, producers and food personalities. You’ll also be able to speak to farmers from across N.I. who are committed to sustainable farming methods and heritage breeds, vegetable growers working with the seasons and artisan producers using the best locally sourced ingredients to make exceptional foods. The fair will also have some of Northern Ireland’s best food trucks, an outdoor craft bar and live music.

For more information visit: https://www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com/whats-on/moira-speciality-food-fair-2025-p845231