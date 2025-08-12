Grand Family Festival 2025

The highly anticipated 2025 Grand Family Festival officially opened this week and will run from Monday 11th to Friday 15th August 2025.

This much-loved annual event promises a week-long celebration of theatre and the arts with various workshops, activities and events perfect for children and families.

Now in the second year of its valued partnership with Phoenix Energy, the Grand Family Festival continues to grow as a flagship summer event at the theatre. The collaboration highlights a shared commitment to fostering creativity, promoting community engagement, and making the arts accessible to all.

Throughout the week, the Grand Opera House will transform into a lively creative hub with 25 carefully curated workshops and a range of interactive activities. From hands-on craft sessions and dynamic drama workshops to behind-the-scenes tours and accessible events, the programme is designed to captivate the imagination of children and provide memorable experiences for the entire family.

Please visit goh.co.uk/grand-family-festival for a full schedule of events.