Art + Soul Exhitition at Culloden Estate and Spa

Image credits: The Culloden Estate and Spa

Culloden Estate and Spa have partnered with Gormley’s Fine Art to put on Art + Soul – The International Art and Sculpture Fair. The event began on Sunday 27th July and will finish on Sunday 31st August 2025.

The 5* hotel is displaying over 350 artworks by some of the biggest names in international and Irish art, including Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, Banksy, Julian Opie, and Salvador Dali. Art and Soul also includes an outdoor sculpture event, which features over 100 sculptures situated both in the 12 acres of landscaped grounds which stretch down towards the shores of Belfast Lough, and the interiors of the Culloden Estate and Spa. Sculptures will include the work of Patrick O’Reilly, Ian Pollock, Eamonn Ceannt, Giacinto Bosco, Bob Quinn, Mark Rode, Sandra Bell and John Fitzgerald, amongst many more.

Art + Soul takes place from 27th July – 31st August 2025. The exhibition is open daily from 11 am – 7 pm and is free to attend. Guided tours of the outdoor sculptures will take place at 12, 2 and 4 pm every day.

To find out more about Art and Soul, visit www.gormleys.ie  or  www.cullodenestateandspa.com/art-and-soul

