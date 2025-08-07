spot_img

Two Queen’s Staff Awarded Prestigious National Teaching Fellowship

admin
By admin
In
news
Dr Kevin Morgan
Two members of staff from Queen’s University Belfast have each been awarded a National Teaching Fellowship (NTF) in recognition for their outstanding impact on student outcomes and the teaching profession.
The NTF Scheme, organised by higher education charity Advance HE, is a highly competitive scheme that recognises and celebrates individuals contribution to excellent teaching in higher education in the UK. 

This year’s cohort represents the largest number of National Teaching Fellows ever awarded, reflecting the exceptional quality of teaching talent across the sector.

The 2025 recipients from Queen’s  are Dr Kevin Morgan from the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, and Dr Gary Mitchell MBE from the School of Nursing and Midwifery.

Dr Kevin Morgan is a Senior Lecturer and prides himself on being a dedicated educator within the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Queen’s. His internationally recognised work advances inclusive STEM education through curriculum innovation, outreach, and advocacy. 

A Senior Fellow of Advance HE and staff representative, he drives systemic change that empowers underrepresented learners, reshapes policy, and inspires cross-sector educational transformation.

On receipt of the accolade, Dr Kevin Morgan said: “I’m truly honoured to receive a National Teaching Fellowship. For me, teaching is never just about delivering content – it’s about opening doors. Whether it’s through designing innovative and inclusive learning experiences, embedding sustainability, or widening participation, I have the privilege of doing work I care deeply about, alongside colleagues who share these values. 

“My passion lies in helping people realise their potential – supporting learners, mentoring colleagues, amplifying underrepresented voices, and breaking down barriers to inspire the next generation. This award is not just a recognition of my work, but a reflection of the broader commitment to making science and education accessible to all.”

Dr Gary Mitchell is a Reader in the School of Nursing and Midwifery and is widely recognised for his transformative contributions to healthcare education. A registered nurse since 2010, Gary entered higher education just seven years ago and now combines his clinical experience with academic innovation to reimagine how nursing is taught, supported, and valued. 

He has led curriculum developments across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, supporting diverse student cohorts through inclusive, flexible, research-informed approach, and his leadership has shaped initiatives that enhance student belonging, digital literacy, and real-world application. His career accomplishments reflect not only his commitment to education but his belief in the power of nursing to lead, influence, and drive change.

Dr Gary Mitchell commented on the recognition: “It’s a real honour to be awarded a National Teaching Fellowship. I came into higher education just seven years ago from a clinical background, driven by a passion to make nursing education more inclusive, research-informed, and relevant to real-world care. 

“This recognition reflects not just my work, but the collective effort of incredible students, colleagues, and collaborators who share a belief that education has the power to transform practice and improve lives. I’m proud to be part of a profession, and a university, that values innovation, equity, and educational excellence.”
Professor Judy Williams,Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education and Students at Queen’s, said“I am delighted to celebrate both Kevin and Gary’s achievement and thrilled that their expertise has been recognised nationally. This is a highly competitive award with 61 National Teaching Fellowships awarded across the sector this year. It is testament to the high calibre of Queen’s teaching staff that we have received two of these awards.
“Our two Fellows have dedicated their careers to improving the lives of the students they teach and work with, and they all have used innovative ideas and engaging techniques to enhance learning and student success, and it is important that their hard work and dedication is recognised and celebrated.”

 

Dr Gary Mitchell
Dr Gary Mitchell
spot_img

Must Read

Previous article
Art + Soul Exhitition at Culloden Estate and Spa

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2025 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved

Floating Image