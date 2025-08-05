The Open House Festival is an annual summer arts event that takes place in Bangor, Northern Ireland. The festival is organised by Open House, an independent charity focused on regenerating Bangor through its community arts and culture projects.

Throughout August, Open House are putting on a wide range of both free and ticketed music, film, art, literature, craft, comedy, theatre, food, drink and fashion events. On Saturday 9th August and Sunday 10th August, there is a pop-up vintage market with a range of stalls selling clothes, art, jewellery and collectables. The market will also have three bars, traditional Irish music sessions and DJ sets. Other notable events include performances from Lisa O’Neill, Ye Vagabonds and Dana Masters; comedy acts Paddy Raff, Chris Kent and Emer McBride; Gary Lightbody in conversation with Sinead Gleeson; wine tastings; art walks; Folk on a Boat trips and a Beatles tribute act.

Tickets and the festival programme can be accessed here – https://openhousefestival.com