Christmas starts early at Magheramorne Estate with the return of the Festive Fair

Magheramorne Estate is preparing to welcome visitors through the doors of its Victorian manor house this November as its popular Festive Fair returns for two days of Christmas shopping, delicious seasonal food and festive entertainment.

Taking place on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 November, the beautiful coastal estate will be transformed into a festive shopping destination, bringing together a carefully curated selection of independent makers, artisan producers and local businesses.

Visitors can browse an exciting range of gifts, homeware, crafts, handmade products and Christmas treats, with plenty of opportunities to find something a little different for everyone on their Christmas list.

Food will also be a highlight of the event, with Magheramorne Estate’s own Jane’s Kitchen offering a selection of produce and festive favourites for visitors to purchase and enjoy at home.

A pop-up Café will be open from 10am until 8pm on both days, serving a special seasonal menu of warming dishes, sweet treats and festive drinks, providing the perfect opportunity to take a break from shopping and catch up with friends.

For those who prefer a little evening shopping, the Festive Fair’s Twilight sessions offer an opportunity to experience the estate after dark, with live entertainment from talented guitarist and vocalist Tiernan Heffron, who will perform from 6pm until 8pm on both evenings.

Although the shopping stalls close at 7pm, visitors are encouraged to linger a little longer, with the café remaining open until 8pm.

This year’s event will also support three local charities: Hope House, RNLI and Northern Ireland Music Therapy Trust. Each charity will have its own stall selling gifts and festive treats, offering shoppers the opportunity to support important causes while picking up Christmas presents.

Set within 42 acres of beautiful woodlands and gardens overlooking the sea, Magheramorne Estate is an exclusive Victorian manor house on the Causeway Coastal Route, just 30 minutes from Belfast. Best known for its exclusive weddings, private events and dining experiences, the Festive Fair offers a special opportunity for the wider public to experience the estate and its renowned hospitality.

The Festive Fair will run across three daily sessions, with morning shopping from 10am to 1pm, afternoon shopping from 1pm to 4pm and Twilight shopping from 4pm to 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £25 per car, covering everyone travelling together in one vehicle, or £8 per person for individual admission.

Whether visitors are looking to make a start on their Christmas shopping, enjoy a festive outing with friends or simply soak up the atmosphere in beautiful surroundings, Magheramorne Estate promises a warm welcome and a wonderful start to the Christmas season.

Tickets are available now at www.magheramorneestate.com.