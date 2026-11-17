Tourism Northern Ireland recently hosted a joint workshop with the Inbound Tour Operators Association of Ireland (ITOA) – giving almost 150 local tourism businesses the opportunity to pitch their unique products to 60 key tour operators to secure future business.

Regional industry including accommodation providers, transport operators, visitor experiences and attractions, hospitality businesses, and food and drink operators, were among those who travelled to the Galgorm Resort in Ballymena to take part in the workshop.

ITOA represents Ireland’s leading inbound tour operators and destination management companies, working with more than 4,000 international travel trade partners around the world.

In 2025, ITOA members delivered 716,000 overseas holiday and business visitors to the island of Ireland, generating €673 million in visitor expenditure. Northern Ireland accounted for approximately 10% of this business, representing an estimated £57 million in visitor spend.

Tourism NI’s partnership with ITOA supports activity that increases international buyer engagement, market access and commercial opportunities for Northern Ireland tourism businesses.

The annual Tourism NI/ITOA business-to-business workshop provides Northern Ireland tourism businesses with direct access to inbound tour operators responsible for developing and selling international travel programmes and itineraries.

This year, around 1,000 business appointments took place, giving local tourism businesses the opportunity to secure new programme inclusion, strengthen commercial relationships and generate future visitor business.

This year’s workshop programme also included networking engagements and familiarisation visits, enabling ITOA members to experience first-hand new and emerging tourism products with a view to including them in future international travel programmes and itineraries.

Laura McCorry, Chief Executive of Tourism NI, said: “International travel trade is a vital route to market for Northern Ireland, and Tourism NI’s partnership with ITOA is about turning that opportunity into future business for our tourism industry.

“This annual workshop gives businesses direct access to operators who develop and sell international programmes, creating valuable commercial opportunities to build relationships, secure future business and increase the potential for inclusion in international itineraries.

“The familiarisation visits allow operators to experience our tourism offering first-hand, helping to showcase new products and giving travel trade partners the confidence to sell more Northern Ireland experiences in international markets.”

Alva Pearson Downey, Chief Executive of ITOA, said: “These workshops are vital to what we do. They provide a focused and productive environment for developing new partnerships, building trust and contracting valuable business for the years ahead.

“The workshop also keeps our members up to date and informed on product development, while the familiarisation trips give invaluable first-hand insight into the products and offering available in Northern Ireland.

“The strong collaboration between Tourism Northern Ireland and ITOA is vital to ensuring our joint focus on the regional distribution of visitors into Northern Ireland.”