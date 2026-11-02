Bangor lifesaver John wins prestigious ‘999 Hero’ award

BANGOR man John Bell has been recognized for more than 30 years of saving lives after being named Northern Ireland’s ‘999 Hero’ at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards 2026.

A Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) volunteer since 1995, John was hailed for ‘willingly risking his own safety to rescue others’ as he picked up the award at a star-studded gala ceremony in the Culloden Hotel.

Sponsored by Irish-owned pizza chain Four Star Pizza, the prestigious ‘999 Hero’ award recognizes members of the emergency services that have gone above and beyond the call of duty in their jobs.

A solicitor by trade, John is a long-serving member of the RNLI in Bangor, during which time he has rescued strangers, comforted the injured and given people hope when they got themselves into difficulties.

As one of the charity’s veteran volunteers, John has also been a willing mentor to younger members of the RNLI team, showing them the ropes and always making sure they are coping with what can be challenging and emotionally stressful rescue operations.

“We are honoured to present this year’s 999 Hero award to John Bell from Bangor RNLI,” said Four Star Pizza Marketing Director Sean Scott. “For more than three decades, he has been there when people have needed help the most – repeatedly facing dangerous and challenging situations to come to the aid of others.

“John represents everything that an RNLI volunteer stands for: courage when it matters most, compassion for those in need, a calm head in the most difficult circumstances and an unwavering determination to help, whatever the situation. He is quite simply the embodiment of what a ‘999 Hero’ should be and this award is a fitting recognition of his selfless service, bravery and dedication to others.

“While there can only be one winner of this incredibly special award, we at Four Star Pizza would like to take this opportunity to salute all those individuals and teams working in our emergency services,” added Sean.

“As a company deeply rooted in local communities, with franchises in towns across the island of Ireland, we offer our heartfelt gratitude, on behalf of all our customers and staff, for their extraordinary acts of courage and sacrifice, and we are honoured to help celebrate their resilience and unwavering dedication.”

A modest John Bell paid tribute to his RNLI colleagues.

“This is just what the whole RNLI do, all over the country, every single day,” said John.

“It’s an amazing organization and a great thing to be part of.”

Almost 400 people attended the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards ceremony which was hosted by TV celebrity Pamela Ballantine and radio broadcaster Stuart Robinson at the Culloden Estate and Spa in Cultra.

The awards honour inspirational people from across Northern Ireland, with other award categories including Unsung Hero, Charity Champion, Caring Spirit, Community Hero, Young Carer, Environmental Hero, Overcoming Adversity, Spirit of Health, Spirit of Education, Spirit of Youth and Spirit of Sport.

Boomtown Rats frontman Sir Bob Geldof received an award for his Outstanding Contribution to Charitable Causes and performed some of his greatest hits to the delight of the packed audience.