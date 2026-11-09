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Declan Lawn joins Tour Guides NI for 10 year milestone

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Leading professional tour guiding body Tour Guides NI (TGNI) is celebrating its 10th birthday this month with the announcement of Declan Lawn, co-creator of BBC TV drama Blue Lights, as its first Honorary President.
The award-winning writer, director and journalist will act as a high-level ambassador and advisory figurehead for the organisation, which was founded in 2016 to raise standards in tour guiding across Northern Ireland through professional independent accreditation and regulation.
Leading professional tour guiding body Tour Guides NI (TGNI) is celebrating its 10th birthday this month with the announcement of Declan Lawn, co-creator of BBC TV drama Blue Lights, as its first Honorary President. Welcoming Declan (left) to the organisation is Tour Guides NI Chairman Donal Kelly (right) and TGNI Secretary Christine Donnelly.
A decade of continued growth has seen Tour Guides NI (TGNI)grow from just 35 members in the beginning to more than 160 members, each with an accredited OFQUAL regulated qualification in tour guiding and the skills to deliver consistently high-quality visitor experiences to tourists visiting our shores.
TGNI Chairman Donal Kelly believes that this is a major milestone for an organisation that has played a significant role in enhancing visitor experiences across Northern Ireland.
“Ten years ago, our founders had a simple ambition – to create an organisation that would champion professionalism, excellence and opportunity within the tour guiding sector,” said Mr Kelly.
“Today, we have over 160 members who proudly represent Northern Ireland to visitors from all over the world. Whether they are welcoming cruise passengers arriving in Belfast, showcasing our heritage, sharing local stories or guiding visitors through our cities and countryside, our members play a vital role in creating memorable experiences and positive impressions of Northern Ireland.
“We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved during our first decade and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. We are fully focused on the future and committed to showcasing the very best of Northern Ireland, while ensuring that the stories, people and places that make this region so unique continue to inspire visitors for generations to come.”
The anniversary comes at a time when Northern Ireland’s tourism industry continues to go from strength to strength. Over the last decade, Belfast has established itself as a leading cruise ship destination, growing from 81 cruise calls (with 145,000 visitors) in 2016 to more than 140 cruise calls (and approximately 300,000 visitors) in 2026.
The appointment of Declan Lawn as TGNI’s first Honorary President is particularly timely as Northern Ireland experiences growing international recognition as a screen tourism destination, on the back of hit TV shows such asBlue Lights,Game Of Thrones, Derry GirlsandLine Of Duty.
Accepting the role, Declan said: “I am honoured to accept the role of Honorary President and look forward to supporting Tour Guides NI as it enters its second decade.”
“I’ve always believed that stories help us understand places and people – and nowhere is that more true than in Northern Ireland.
“Tour guides are among our most important storytellers and ambassadors. They help visitors experience the richness of our history, culture and identity in a way that is personal, authentic and memorable,”he added.
“As interest in Northern Ireland continues to grow, whether through television, film, literature or tourism, guides have an increasingly important role to play in helping visitors connect with the places they are exploring.
“Through the success of Blue Lights, I feel proud and privileged to have had an opportunity to play my own small part in promoting Northern Ireland and I relish the opportunity to build on that through my new role as Honorary President of TGNI.”
Speaking about the new appointment, TGNI Chairman Donal Kelly said that Declan was the perfect man for the job.
GUIDING LIGHTS: Leading professional tour guiding body Tour Guides NI (TGNI) is celebrating its 10th birthday this month with the announcement of Declan Lawn, co-creator of BBC TV drama Blue Lights, as its first Honorary President. Welcoming is Tour Guides NI Chairman Donal Kelly (left) is pictured welcoming Declan to the organisation, which was founded in 2016 to raise standards in tour guiding across Northern Ireland through professional independent accreditation and regulation. A decade of continued growth has seen TGNI grow from 35 members in the beginning to its current membership of more than 160.
“Declan’s appointment perfectly reflects the vital connection between storytelling and tourism,”said Donal. “His work has helped showcase modern Northern Ireland to audiences across the globe and we are delighted to welcome him as our very first Honorary President.
“Screen tourism is becoming an increasingly important part of the visitor economy, and guides have an essential role to play. Visitors want to discover the places they’ve seen on screen, but they also want to understand the history, culture and communities behind those locations,” he concluded.
Over the past decade,Tour Guides NI has worked closely with colleges, tourism bodies, councils and industry partners to help develop and promote professional guiding.
Supported by organisations including Belfast Harbour, Visit Belfast, OCN NI, National Museums NI and local councils such as Ards and North Down Borough Council, TGNI has driven the expansion of accredited guiding qualifications, helped establish Level 4 guiding within the national framework, delivered a continuous programme of professional development and successfully navigated the unprecedented challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.
More recently, the organisation achieved charitable status, another significant milestone in its development.
For more information, visitwww.tourguidesni.com.

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