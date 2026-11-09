Declan Lawn joins Tour Guides NI for 10 year milestone

The award-winning writer, director and journalist will act as a high-level ambassador and advisory figurehead for the organisation, which was founded in 2016 to raise standards in tour guiding across Northern Ireland through professional independent accreditation and regulation.

Leading professional tour guiding body Tour Guides NI (TGNI) is celebrating its 10th birthday this month with the announcement of Declan Lawn , co-creator of BBC TV drama Blue Lights , as its first Honorary President .

A decade of continued growth has seen Tour Guides NI (TGNI)grow from just 35 members in the beginning to more than 160 members, each with an accredited OFQUAL regulated qualification in tour guiding and the skills to deliver consistently high-quality visitor experiences to tourists visiting our shores.

TGNI Chairman Donal Kelly believes that this is a major milestone for an organisation that has played a significant role in enhancing visitor experiences across Northern Ireland.

“Ten years ago, our founders had a simple ambition – to create an organisation that would champion professionalism, excellence and opportunity within the tour guiding sector,” said Mr Kelly.

“Today, we have over 160 members who proudly represent Northern Ireland to visitors from all over the world. Whether they are welcoming cruise passengers arriving in Belfast, showcasing our heritage, sharing local stories or guiding visitors through our cities and countryside, our members play a vital role in creating memorable experiences and positive impressions of Northern Ireland.

“We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved during our first decade and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. We are fully focused on the future and committed to showcasing the very best of Northern Ireland, while ensuring that the stories, people and places that make this region so unique continue to inspire visitors for generations to come.”

The anniversary comes at a time when Northern Ireland’s tourism industry continues to go from strength to strength. Over the last decade, Belfast has established itself as a leading cruise ship destination, growing from 81 cruise calls (with 145,000 visitors) in 2016 to more than 140 cruise calls (and approximately 300,000 visitors) in 2026.

The appointment of Declan Lawn as TGNI’s first Honorary President is particularly timely as Northern Ireland experiences growing international recognition as a screen tourism destination, on the back of hit TV shows such asBlue Lights,Game Of Thrones, Derry GirlsandLine Of Duty.

Accepting the role, Declan said: “I am honoured to accept the role of Honorary President and look forward to supporting Tour Guides NI as it enters its second decade.”

“I’ve always believed that stories help us understand places and people – and nowhere is that more true than in Northern Ireland.

“Tour guides are among our most important storytellers and ambassadors. They help visitors experience the richness of our history, culture and identity in a way that is personal, authentic and memorable,”he added.

“As interest in Northern Ireland continues to grow, whether through television, film, literature or tourism, guides have an increasingly important role to play in helping visitors connect with the places they are exploring.

“Through the success of Blue Lights, I feel proud and privileged to have had an opportunity to play my own small part in promoting Northern Ireland and I relish the opportunity to build on that through my new role as Honorary President of TGNI.”

Speaking about the new appointment, TGNI Chairman Donal Kelly said that Declan was the perfect man for the job.