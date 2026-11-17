Northern Ireland’s PR industry was celebrated last night (Thursday 5th November) at an awards ceremony staged by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations Northern Ireland committee.

Taking place at Titanic Hotel Belfast, the prestigious awards recognised firms and individuals from right across the PR and communications sector, with a glittering ceremony also attended by media and other stakeholders.

Winners were honoured across 22 categories with awards made for Best Public Affairs campaign, Best use of Digital and Social Media and Best Use of Media Relations along with some new categories for 2026 including Best Long Term Client Care.

Cavendish were the biggest winners on the night, taking home four awards while Morrow Communications and Lough Erne Resort each made three trips to the podium to collect Gold Awards.

Individual winners on the night included Ellen McConville Boyd from Teneo, who picked up the Young Communicator of the Year award, sponsored by Ulster University, and Sinead Doyle, founder of SD Create, who was named Independent PR Practitioner of the Year. Impact Communications took the title of Small PR Consultancy of the Year and for the second consecutive year, Holywood-based Morrow Communications was awarded PR Consultancy of the Year.

A special recognition award was presented to Joris Minne, former Chairman of JComms, recognising his stellar career which spanned over 30 years in the PR industry. He was praised in the judges’ citation for driving the industry forward, for his ability to nurture emerging talent, and for his particular prowess in crisis management.

The winners were selected following careful consideration by an independent judging panel led by Jennifer Stirton, from the CIPR’s Scotland committee.

Paula McNulty, Chair of CIPR Northern Ireland said the awards night was a fitting tribute to the calibre and talent of the PR industry here:

“PR and communications professionals spend much of their working lives telling other people’s stories, building brands, protecting reputations and helping organisations effectively communicate with their audiences. These awards give us the opportunity to turn the spotlight on our own profession and celebrate the skill, judgement, creativity and hard work behind that contribution.

“The strong response to this year’s awards reflects the breadth of work being delivered across Northern Ireland. From campaigns connecting with local communities to work reaching national audiences and international markets, the standard represented by our winners and everyone on the shortlist proves that our size does not limit our ambition. We are producing work that stands alongside the very best and demonstrates why professional, responsible communications belong at the boardroom table.

“CIPR Northern Ireland is extremely proud to provide a platform that recognises that talent. Congratulations to all our winners, and thank you to our independent judging panel, sponsors, partners and volunteer Committee for helping us deliver such a memorable celebration of our profession. We are already looking forward to building on it in 2027.”

During her address, Paula also called for expressions of interest to join next year’s CIPR NI committee. Anyone wishing to join can come along the groups AGM which will take place in the Dark Horse on Wednesday 2nd December 2026. More information will be published on CIPR NI’s social channels.