Northern Ireland’s vibrant television industry was celebrated in style at the Royal Television Society (RTS) NI’s 11th glittering awards ceremony, sponsored by Ka-Boom in the Titanic Belfast last night (12 November 2026) hosted by Irish broadcaster Craig Doyle.

Northern Ireland Screen’s CEO Richard Williams was honoured with the prestigious Brian Waddell Award for his outstanding contribution to the creative industries. Since taking on the role in 2003, Richard has helped transform Northern Ireland into a destination for major film and television productions, creating opportunities for local creatives to work, learn and thrive on the global stage while sustaining businesses, creating jobs and bringing investment into the economy.

Richard Williams said: “I am delighted to receive the Brian Waddell Award for 2026, not least because Brian was my boss and mentor for many years. This award is triggered by my stepping down from Northern Ireland Screen and I’m grateful to accept that personal recognition, but the award really speaks to the pivotal role Northern Ireland Screen plays in the sustainability of our sector. The good news is that Northern Ireland Screen is strong, remains supported by both government and the sector, and most importantly is full of talented and committed people well capable of driving it forward.”

Maeve McLoughlin, Chair of the RTS NI said: “What an amazing line-up of winners this year. It is especially poignant to acknowledge the incredible contribution Richard Williams has made as CEO of Northern Ireland Screen, to say his influence has made a difference is a huge understatement, look at how the industry has been transformed under his leadership bringing world class productions like Game of Thrones, Derry Girls, Line of Duty, Trespasses, The Northman and so many more to our shores. Congratulations to all tonight’s winners and the outstanding nominees reflecting the strength and resilience of our creative sector. “

Trespasses won four awards for Wildgaze Films including the coveted Drama award; Best Actor – Male for Tom Cullen, while Ailbhe Keogan’s screen adaptation of Louise Kennedy’s book won her Best Writer and Yellowmoon’s Paul Maynes received the Post-Production Individual – Craft award for his atmospheric sound mixing skills on the Channel 4 series.

Two Cities Television and Gallagher Films were celebrating as Blue Lights picked up two RTS NI Awards, with Actor – Female going to Katherine Devlin while the Breakthrough On-Screen award went to Dearbhaile McKinney for their emotional performances in the rookie cop series.

The Documentary Single Award went to Strident Media for its sensitive handling of Caitlin Hanna: Trafficked in Belfast, and audience favourite Stephen Nolan’s Peelers: The PSNI For Real took the Best Documentary – Series award.

The Comedy Award went to How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, Lisa McGee’s brilliant balance of drama and comedy made by Hat Trick Productions. The second series of Will and Ralf Should Know Better was awarded Best Entertainment programme with both Will and Ralf in the audience to celebrate with the Afro-Mic team.

Big Mountain’s Natalie Cassiday Caring Together series took the Lifestyle and Features award, and the Children’s / Animation Award went to My Brother the Minotaur by Dog Ears for bringing Celtic folklore to life in a truly beautiful way.

The Factual award went to Waddell Media’s Queen James which won for its innovation and creativity combined with great storytelling, and Alleycats picked up the Factual Entertainment award for its deeply personal programme Ronan Keating’s Wild Atlantic.

Spotlight | Politician, Predator & Paedophile won Current Affairs for its superb investigative journalism, with the News Coverageaward also going to BBC Northern Ireland for its Racist Riots coverage which the judges said was outstanding on-the-ground reporting.

Composer Katie Richardson won Best Original Music with her first ever TV score for family favourite Crookhaven made by BBC Studios.

Finally, the RTS NI Hidden Hero Award recognises an individual who has made a significant contribution to the sector behind the scenes. This year’s winner is Helen Thompson who was nominated by many industry professionals for the amazing support she has given to so many people starting out in their careers and her continuous mentoring support which has left a lasting impact on the wider creative sector.

Zoe McGivern, Chair of the RTS NI Awards said: “With more than 30 years under her belt working in the industry, the advice, encouragement and overwhelming support Helen has given to so many to get started in the industry makes her a very worthy recipient for our third RTS NI Hidden Hero Award. So many in the industry who nominated Helen feel they simply wouldn’t be where they are now without her help. That’s a pretty remarkable legacy to have. Congratulations to all our winners and finalists for making our 11th RTS NI awards so special with their amazing talent.”