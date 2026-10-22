Royal Visit To South Belfast

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their seventh joint visit to Northern Ireland, beginning their Belfast engagements at The Commons on the Ormeau Road.

The former church has been transformed into a vibrant community hub, where William and Catherine met representatives of local organisations, employers and young people involved in the New Employment Opportunities Network (NEON).

Launched by The Royal Foundation as part of Prince William’s Homewards initiative, NEON supports young people at risk of homelessness through employment opportunities and community networks. Despite the rainy weather, the royal couple received a warm welcome, meeting well-wishers and posing for selfies.