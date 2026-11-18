Communities from across Northern Ireland have been recognised for their outstanding horticultural achievements, environmental stewardship and civic pride at the 2026 Ulster in Bloom Awards.

The annual awards programme, delivered in partnership with Translink and the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA), celebrates the volunteers, residents, businesses and councils who work tirelessly to create vibrant, welcoming and sustainable communities.

This year’s competition showcased exceptional commitment to enhancing local environments through floral displays, biodiversity initiatives, community participation and environmental improvement projects.

The 2026 Ulster in Bloom category winners are:

Small Village: Ballynure

Ballynure Village: Donaghmore

Donaghmore Large Village: Saintfield

Saintfield Small Town: Randalstown

Randalstown Town: Donaghadee

Donaghadee Large Town / Small City: Antrim

Antrim Large Town / City: Derry

Derry Young at Heart Award: Annahilt

Annahilt Contribution to the Environment Award: Ahoghill

Ahoghill Outstanding Floral Choice Award: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Speaking at the awards event held at Canal Court Hotel Newry, Alderman Hazel Legge, President of NILGA, said:

“The Ulster in Bloom Awards continue to showcase the remarkable passion, creativity and dedication of communities right across Northern Ireland. The achievements of this year’s winners demonstrate how local action can have a lasting impact, creating places that are not only visually impressive but also environmentally sustainable and welcoming for residents and visitors alike. On behalf of NILGA, I congratulate all of our winners and everyone who contributed to making their communities bloom.”

John Thompson, Head of Safety and Corporate Social Responsibility at Translink, said:

“Translink is proud to continue supporting Ulster in Bloom and recognising the incredible efforts of community groups, volunteers and local authorities across Northern Ireland. The winners have shown how collaboration, environmental responsibility and civic pride can transform local places. Their commitment helps enhance community wellbeing, support biodiversity and create attractive destinations that people can enjoy throughout the year. Congratulations to all the winners on their well-deserved success.”

The Ulster in Bloom Awards have played an important role in encouraging environmental improvement and community participation across Northern Ireland for decades, fostering civic pride while promoting sustainability, biodiversity and healthier places for people to live, work and visit.

All winners were commended for their commitment to horticultural excellence, environmental enhancement and community engagement, setting an inspiring example for communities across the region.