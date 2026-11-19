Belfast officially welcomed the festive season on Saturday 14 November as thousands gathered outside Belfast City Hall for the city’s much-loved Christmas lights switch-on.

The evening brought a wonderful atmosphere of festive cheer, with families and visitors enjoying a programme of seasonal entertainment, live music and special performances. The Shamrocks joined Avenue Arts Academy on stage for a special performance of Christmas in Belfast, celebrating the city and its community spirit. The line-up also included local choirs, Quire Belfast, Belvoir Players, Tumble Circus and Doogan Dance Academy

Hosted by Cool FM presenters Stuart Robinson and Melissa Riddell, alongside Lord Mayor Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, the celebrations built up to the magical moment when the city’s Christmas lights were switched on, illuminating the magnificent City Hall and its surroundings.

The spectacular Christmas tree took centre stage as the city was transformed into a festive wonderland, marking the start of the countdown to Christmas. The celebrations also coincided with the opening of the popular Belfast Christmas Market in the City Hall grounds, where visitors can browse an array of artisan gifts, decorations and festive treats, as well as enjoy delicious food and seasonal refreshments.