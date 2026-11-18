Frank Carson (1926-2012) , the Belfast comedian who, along with his television fame, was also recognised for his work for charity, is to be commemorated with an Ulster History Circle blue plaque at the former school he attended in the city.

With his raucous laugh and non-stop gags Frank Carson was an instant hit on the TV talent show “Opportunity Knocks”.

In trademark glasses, with catchphrases like “It’s a cracker!”, he became a household name on television’s ‘The Comedians’ in the 70s, alongside the likes of Charlie Williams, Bernard Manning and Jim Bowen.

He served in the Parachute Regiment in Palestine, narrowly escaping death in a bomb attack on a cinema.

He lived for many years where he’d spent his honeymoon, in Balbriggan, in north County Dublin, serving twice as mayor.

For his charity work he was made a papal knight of the Order of St Gregory the Great.

Frank Carson’s humour had its source in the unsparing wit of his native Belfast.

Husband- “What will you do after I’m dead?” Wife- “I’ll probably be acquitted.”

Carson-“My wife thinks I’m nosy. I read that in her diary.”

“Did you hear about the Belfast hard man? Someone threw a petrol bomb at him and he drank it.”

He claimed an early inspiration was a meeting in a barber’s shop with Laurel and Hardy while they were on tour in Belfast in 1952. Carson said as a boy he tried to make people laugh as a way to show he was not a nobody. At school he was called Snowball because of his fair hair. “I wasn’t meant to be just another boy in the class.”

He was born in the ‘Little Italy’ area of Belfast, near the docks. His father was a binman. His mother Josie was from Dublin. Her family said they had Sicilian ancestors. There was an older brother John, who was killed when his merchant navy ship was torpedoed in the Atlantic in 1940. Frank never got over his death. At the height of his career, when asked why he kept up an incessant flow of gags, he would say; “If I didn’t laugh, I’d cry.”

After school he worked as an electrician, then a plasterer, performing in pubs and clubs in the evenings. It was easier money and he liked it more. He’d stand outside selling tickets then surprise the audience inside by performing his comedy routine. He was honing the technique that later made him a fixture on the circuit of pubs and working-men’s clubs in England from the mid-sixties when he moved to Blackpool. The holiday audiences there loved him too.

Carson was the perpetual performer, the relentless funny-man with the rasping laugh, the unmistakable accent,an endless supply of one-liners, not to say five- and ten-liners, and his famous pay-offs, like “Frank Carson, News at Ten, Sober”.

The unstoppable force of his personality made up for jokes that some nowadays might find questionable. His fans thought the opposite, finding nothing offensive, for example, about an Irish joke told by an Irishman.

“Mr Flanagan, it’s the foreman here from the building site. The shovels haven’t arrived. What’ll I do?”

“Tell the lads to lean on each other till they come.”

He was a natural fit for “The Comedians” on TV, thirty minutes of stand-up from several comedians each time. Frank featured in every episode in the seventies. In 1971 alone he appeared in 41 nationally networked television shows. He toured widely, in clubs, cabaret and theatres. There are videos of him in later years with younger members of the audience obviously enjoying his act.

“Did you hear about the Irishman had a leg transplant and his wellies rejected it?”

“Doctor, give me something that’ll make me sweat.” “Right, I’ll sign you off.”

And Frank would add: “Even I laugh, and I hear them every night!”

He was in “Tiswas” with Chris Tarrant and Lenny Henry. He’s seen as having paved the way for other Belfast comedians in England. His success brought him fame and wealth: “I wouldn’t say I was rich, but I wrote a cheque last week and the bank bounced.”

But there was a sombre side to Frank. His time in the Parachute regiment in Palestine in the 1940s left him with a leg wound, mourning the death of seven fellow-servicemen in a bomb attack on a cinema and reflecting on having himself shot and killed an escaping prisoner. His big sister Josie died when he was only five: the war cast its shadow when his older brother John was killed serving with the merchant navy. His ebullience in public may have masked an inner sensitivity. The late Bishop of Derry Edward Daly remembers Carson asking him to pray for friends who were ill. Frank did countless performances and pantomimes in St Columb’s Hall to raise money for the church and local schools. For his work for Catholic charities he was awarded a papal knighthood, one of the achievements that made him most proud. He regularly appeared in shows to benefit Variety Club charities.

He supported integrated education in Northern Ireland and causes such as the children’s cancer ward in Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital. In 2008, along with his son Tony, he launched the Carson Awards to support art and creativity in the integrated schools.

Even as he continued to perform into his eighties Frank’s own health declined. He died at his home in Blackpool on February 22nd 2012. His funeral was in Belfast at St Patrick’s Church in Donegall Street, where he and Ruth were married. One BBC report said the congregation looked like the cast from one of his jokes- “priests, politicians, Protestants, Catholics and even a few mothers-in-law.” His friend Bishop Daly told them: “Frank would be the first to admit he was not a saint. He loved being brash and very loud and very naughty and mischievous at times. It was just the way he was and he was all the more lovable for it.”

In keeping with his wishes, Carson’s coffin was later taken to St Anne’s Cathedral nearby where the Dean, the Very Reverend John Mann, led a prayer and tribute.

Frank Carson is buried in Milltown Cemetery in Belfast. He had joked more than once that the words inscribed on his headstone should be “Frank Carson, Rest in Peace.” And underneath, “Quiet, isn’t it?”

Tony Carson, Frank’s son, says: “For the Carson family, this blue plaque brings Dad back home- fixing his legacy where Hugh Francis Carson’s story began. For the Belfast community, it honours one of their own- proof that humour and heart, with unbound energy and ambition can rise from humble beginnings to achieve success and, as importantly, admiration. The whole of Northern Ireland rightly celebrates a man who, through our darkest years, made us laugh together and took Belfast wit- ‘It’s the way I tell ‘em’- to the world. A Centenary reminder that joy itself can be a lasting legacy. Pops, you’ll always be a ‘cracker’.”

Dan Gordon, who wrote and performed his acclaimed one man show “Frank Carson- A Rebel Without a Pause”, says: “He’s earned a plaque. Frank Carson was quintessentially Belfast. He was simultaneously soft, hard, joyous, exuberant, charitable, loyal, thoughtful and driven. A cornerstone of comedy for fifty years. His voice and presence were unmistakeable and he was a determined pioneer in local broadcasting. From Summer Specials to Royal Variety Performances, Frank was just at home on a Blackpool pier or the stage at the London Palladium playing to television audiences of 18 million. He started as a Belfast newsboy and finished as a Papal Knight. It was the way he told ‘em. Fellow comic Spike Milligan best summed him up when he said : ‘The difference between Frank Carson and the M1- is you can turn off the M1’.”

Chris Spurr, chairman of the Ulster History Circle, says: “Frank Carson delighted millions of fans with his quick wit and comic timing, and his charity fundraising benefited many causes. On the day of his 100th anniversary, the Ulster History Circle is delighted to commemorate this cracker of a comedian with a blue plaque at the former school he attended. The Circle is grateful to Belfast City Council for their financial support towards the plaque, and to St Patrick’s Parish and the Carson family for their valued assistance.

The plaque to Frank Carson was unveiled on Friday, 6th November 2026 at 2.00pm at the former St. Patrick’s National School, beside St. Patrick’s Church.