Belfast Film Festival Opens with World Premiere of Lost City and Special Honour for Stephen Rea

Belfast Film Festival has officially opened with the World Premiere of Lost City, the highly anticipated debut feature drama from award winning Belfast filmmaker Seán Murray, and a special tribute to acclaimed actor Stephen Rea.

Running from 29 October to 7 November, the Festival will bring films from 30 countries to venues across the city, showcasing outstanding international cinema alongside the work of established and emerging talent from Northern Ireland and across the island of Ireland.

Best known for his acclaimed documentary Unquiet Graves, Murray’s Lost City is a gripping crime drama set in Belfast and marks a major milestone for Murray as he makes his feature fiction debut. Starring Blue Lights actor Martin McCann, the film follows a boxer drawn into the city’s criminal underworld just as his life appears to be getting back on track.

Opening night also celebrated one of Ireland’s most distinguished actors, Stephen Rea, who received the Festival’s prestigious 2026 Réalta Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film, television, and theatre over a career spanning five decades.

Rea joined audiences at Queen’s Film Theatre (QFT) for a special In Conversation with Shona McCarthy, Director of the Arts Council Ireland, to reflect on his remarkable career. Festival audiences will also have the opportunity to see him on screen in Lost City and Dallan Shovlin’s dark comedy You’ll Never Believe Who’s Dead also featuring in the festival.

The Festival will close on Saturday 7 November with the Irish Premiere of I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning, the latest film from acclaimed director Clio Barnard. Written by Enda Walsh, the film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Belfast actors Lola Petticrew and Anthony Boyle, alongside Joe Cole, Jay Lycurgo and Daryl McCormack.

The opening night sets the stage for ten days of screenings, premieres, special events and conversations, with a stand out programme celebrating homegrown and Irish filmmaking as well as this year’s best new international films. Alongside Stephen Rea, the festival is bursting with special guests including Johnny Flynn, Lola Petticrew, Anthony Boyle, Michiel Huisman, Michael Smiley, Ardal O’Hanlon, Ruth Codd, Geraldine Hughes, Jack Rowan, Martin McCann, John Connors, Damian McCarthy and many more.

Michele Devlin, Chief Executive of Belfast Film Festival, said:

“What a fantastic way to open this year’s Belfast Film Festival, with a world premiere from one of our own filmmakers and the opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary career of Stephen Rea.

“Seán Murray’s Lost City showcases the exceptional filmmaking talent we have in Northern Ireland, and it is particularly special to bring a Belfast story to the screen on opening night. It was also a privilege to present Stephen Rea with our Réalta Award, recognising his remarkable contribution to the arts over five decades.

“Following our 25th anniversary celebrations, this year’s Festival marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. With films from 30 countries, an outstanding line-up of homegrown talent and a programme full of premieres and special events, we’re looking forward to welcoming audiences to discover the very best of local and international cinema.

“Tonight is just the beginning. We have ten fantastic days of film ahead, and we can’t wait to share them with audiences across Belfast.”

Screenings and events will take place across Belfast, including Queen’s Film Theatre, Cineworld, ODEON Belfast, The Avenue, and the Black Box.

Belfast Film Festival is supported by Northern Ireland Screen through the Department for Communities, Belfast City Council, BFI/Film Hub NI, BFI (awarding National Lottery funding), Dormant Assets NI delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund, Yellowmoon Post Production, Hastings and Birra Moretti.