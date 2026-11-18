Three Northern Ireland road racers are set to make their debuts in this year’s Macau Grand Prix as the opening practice session is scheduled to take place early on Thursday morning.

Ballymena’s Dean McMaster will race between the famous black and yellow armco aboard his Air NI Racing ZX10RR Kawasaki in the 3.8 mile city street race.

‘I am really excited to be racing here in Macau and the experience so far has been phenomenal.’ the 32 year old said.

‘I’ve walked plenty of laps of the track and I think it will be challenging but I am really looking forward to it.’

Aaron Spence (30) from Hillsborough in Co. Down will be onboard a Sebden Steel/Spence Engiineering Honda Fireblade.

‘I have been acclimatising and learning the track as much as I can.’ Spence said.

‘All of the experienced Macau racers here have been very helpful in pointing us in the right direction.’

Portadown’s Mark Hewitt has given his M1000RR BMW a makeover for the daunting challenge on the famous Guia course, converting his eye-catching Dentboy brand into a Chinese version of his car repair company’s logo.

‘After months and months of research and watching onboard videos I am really looking forward to the days ahead as we take on the Macau Grand Prix challenge.’ the 32 year old said.

‘It is good to see three MCUI Ulster Centre competitors competing at Macau and we wish them all the best for practice on Thursday, qualifying on Friday and the race on Saturday.’ Ulster Centre official, Mervyn Whyte, who is officiating in Macau, said.

Joining the Ulster trio of debutants will be fellow newcomer, Kevin Keyes from Co. Offaly on the Daracore Racing Honda and Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan aboard a Jackson Racing/Crowe Performance CBR1000RR-R Honda.