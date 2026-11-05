Architecture Night’s tenth anniversary was held in Belfast’s first municipal power station, the Electric Light Station on Chapel Lane.

The building opened in 1895 and only operated as a power station for a short time, before it was outgrown by larger facilities. It has been back in the spotlight recently, after being repurposed as a pop-up venue during the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Hosted by BBC’s Ireland correspondent Mark Simpson, the evening focused on the vital role of non-architects in architecture, architects of the future, and announced the winner of the RSUA/JP Corry Design Competition for Early Career Architects: Joel Jamieson for his proposal ‘Common Ground’.