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Architecture Night

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Architecture Night’s tenth anniversary was held in Belfast’s first municipal power station, the Electric Light Station on Chapel Lane.

Former RSUA Presidents John Lavery and Martin Hare

The building opened in 1895 and only operated as a power station for a short time, before it was outgrown by larger facilities. It has been back in the spotlight recently, after being repurposed as a pop-up venue during the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Mary McClelland and Roisin McCann

Hosted by BBC’s Ireland correspondent Mark Simpson, the evening focused on the vital role of non-architects in architecture, architects of the future, and announced the winner of the RSUA/JP Corry Design Competition for Early Career Architects: Joel Jamieson for his proposal ‘Common Ground’. 

BBC’s Mark Simpson hosts architecture night 2026 at The Electric Light Station, Belfast
Rachel Murphy and Ciara Higgins

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