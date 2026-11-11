Road Racing Royalty Assemble For ‘Bigger, Better, Faster’ Premiere In Belfast

The great and the good of road racing assembled for an action-packed Red-Carpet Film Premiere of ‘Bigger, Better, Faster’, the Charley Boorman-directed film that tells the story of the Briggs North West 200 like never before.

Commissioned by Zerofit, it highlights the magnificence of the 97-year-old race, and stars of the production including Glenn Irwin, Storm Stacey, Jeremy McWilliams, Dean Harrison and Alastair Seeley – as well as the incomparable Charley himself – were all in attendance at the star-studded event at Movie House CitySide in Belfast.

Fans, media, sponsors, content creators and influencers came from all corners to pack out the invitation-only Premiere, with BBC Northern Ireland’s Stephen Watson also hosting the evening’s live sport bulletin from the Red Carpet.

‘It was a truly spectacular evening where we saw the best of the Briggs Equipment North West 200, what it means to the country and the film is the epitome of why it is loved by road racers and fans from around the world,’ said NW200 Race Director Mervyn Whyte, MBE.

Guests were treated to a Q&A with Charley and Glenn on stage, and all of the riders assembled on the stage following the conclusion of the film, before heading to an exclusive after party at nearby Gallaher’s Bar.

‘We are so thankful to Charley and Glenn for their energy and passion around the entire project, and without the extraordinary access that Mervyn Whyte and the NW200 team gave us, this simply wouldn’t have been possible to create this incredible film,’ said Michael Morton, Zerofit MD.

‘We would also like to thank BBC Sport and Stephen Watson for their immense help throughout, as well as Greenlight Media who provided so much historic footage of the race. And finally, to the team at Movie House who were so accommodating when it came to hosting this fabulous event,’ he added.

‘Bigger, Better, Faster’ was created by Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Luke Whatley-Bigg and is now available to watch in Movie House cinemas across Northern Ireland from Wednesday, November 11.