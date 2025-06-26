When Art Meets Skincare: Yon-Ka Debuts Limited Edition Bottles inspired by French Impressionism

This summer, French skincare brand, Yon-Ka, unveils two limited-edition versions of its most iconic skincare product: Lotion Yon-Ka, the alcohol-free, multi-action face mist loved by beauty professionals and skincare enthusiasts alike since 1957.

Inspired by the elegance of the Impressionist movement, the limited-edition collectors’ bottles are a celebration of art, balance, and wellbeing, echoing the therapeutic spirit of the brand’s signature blend of five essential oils: lavender, geranium, rosemary, cypress and thyme.

These exclusive designs bring a modern Parisian twist to the legendary formula, offering skincare lovers a beautiful new way to experience the benefits of this best-selling product, without any changes to the formulation itself.

Lotion Yon-Ka is a fine, refreshing mist that tones, balances, hydrates and prepares the skin for daily skincare. Free from alcohol and rich in natural ingredients, it’s an essential part of every skincare routine, delivering both skincare efficacy and a sensorial, uplifting experience.

Adding to the excitement, Lotion Yon-Ka has just been awarded one of the ‘Best Pore Minimisers’ by Oprah Daily Magazine. This prestigious accolade recognises the product’s ability to deliver both instant and long-term skin rejuvenation, harnessing the power of nature with the precision of science.

A firm favourite among beauty insiders for its ability to tone, purify, and minimise the appearance of pores, Lotion Yon-Ka continues to prove why it’s a staple in skincare routines worldwide.

KEY BENEFITS

99.7% natural origin ingredients

Tones, hydrates, and soothes skin

Enhances absorption of serums and moisturisers

Leaves skin soft, fresh, and radiant

Iconic aromatherapy blend invigorates the senses

How to use: Morning and evening, spray a generous amount onto the face and neck after cleansing. Gently massage any excess into the skin. Apply your prescribed Yon-Ka moisturiser while the skin is still damp to lock in hydration.

Lotion Yon-Ka for Dry Skin (RRP €39.00 / £35.00) – deeply hydrates and restores radiance

Lotion Yon-Ka for Normal to Oily Skin (RRP €39.00 / £35.00) – purifies and rebalances for a mattified glow

The limited-edition Lotion Yon-Ka for Dry Skin and Lotion Yon-Ka for Normal to Oily Skin are available now on yonka.ie and in selected Yon-Ka salons and clinics nationwide.

A full list of Yon-Ka stockists & clinics can be found here: https://yonka.ie/find-a-pro/