spot_img

When Art Meets Skincare: Yon-Ka Debuts Limited Edition Bottles inspired by French Impressionism

admin
By admin
In
news

This summer, French skincare brand, Yon-Ka, unveils two limited-edition versions of its most iconic skincare product: Lotion Yon-Ka, the alcohol-free, multi-action face mist loved by beauty professionals and skincare enthusiasts alike since 1957.

Inspired by the elegance of the Impressionist movement, the limited-edition collectors’ bottles are a celebration of art, balance, and wellbeing, echoing the therapeutic spirit of the brand’s signature blend of five essential oils: lavender, geranium, rosemary, cypress and thyme.

These exclusive designs bring a modern Parisian twist to the legendary formula, offering skincare lovers a beautiful new way to experience the benefits of this best-selling product, without any changes to the formulation itself.

Lotion Yon-Ka is a fine, refreshing mist that tones, balances, hydrates and prepares the skin for daily skincare. Free from alcohol and rich in natural ingredients, it’s an essential part of every skincare routine, delivering both skincare efficacy and a sensorial, uplifting experience.

Adding to the excitement, Lotion Yon-Ka has just been awarded one of the ‘Best Pore Minimisers’ by Oprah Daily Magazine. This prestigious accolade recognises the product’s ability to deliver both instant and long-term skin rejuvenation, harnessing the power of nature with the precision of science.

A firm favourite among beauty insiders for its ability to tone, purify, and minimise the appearance of pores, Lotion Yon-Ka continues to prove why it’s a staple in skincare routines worldwide.

KEY BENEFITS
99.7% natural origin ingredients
Tones, hydrates, and soothes skin
Enhances absorption of serums and moisturisers
Leaves skin soft, fresh, and radiant
Iconic aromatherapy blend invigorates the senses

How to use: Morning and evening, spray a generous amount onto the face and neck after cleansing. Gently massage any excess into the skin. Apply your prescribed Yon-Ka moisturiser while the skin is still damp to lock in hydration.

Lotion Yon-Ka for Dry Skin (RRP €39.00 / £35.00) – deeply hydrates and restores radiance
Lotion Yon-Ka for Normal to Oily Skin (RRP €39.00 / £35.00) – purifies and rebalances for a mattified glow

The limited-edition Lotion Yon-Ka for Dry Skin and Lotion Yon-Ka for Normal to Oily Skin are available now on yonka.ie and in selected Yon-Ka salons and clinics nationwide.

A full list of Yon-Ka stockists & clinics can be found here: https://yonka.ie/find-a-pro/

spot_img

Must Read

Previous article
Good Food Ireland® Awards 2025 – Celebrating Ireland’s Best in Food & Hospitality
Next article
Acclaimed Chef Aktar Islam and Hotel Expert Alex Polizzi Announced for Hospitality Exchange 2025

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2025 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved