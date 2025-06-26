spot_img

Acclaimed Chef Aktar Islam and Hotel Expert Alex Polizzi Announced for Hospitality Exchange 2025

admin
By admin
In
news
Alt TextDescription Required fields are marked * Replace media Upload a new file To replace the current file, click the link and upload a replacement file. Remove background Remove background To remove the background, click the link. Attachment Display Settings Alignment Link To Size 1 selectedClear Alex Polizzi, known to millions as The Hotel Inspector.

Hospitality Exchange 2025 is set to return to the Crowne Plaza, Belfast on Tuesday 14th and Wednesday 15th October 2025, bringing together over 600 industry professionals for two days of inspiration, insight and celebration.

Organised by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, this year’s conference builds on its reputation as the region’s premier hospitality event. The Hospitality Exchange 2025 programme promises topical and interactive content, featuring thought-provoking panel discussions, inspirational success stories, and a dedicated networking lounge.

Hospitality Exchange 2025 is delighted to announce that Aktar Islam, the celebrated Chef Patron of the two Michelin-starred restaurant Opheem, will be a headline speaker at this year’s event. Aktar will share the story of his remarkable career, his dedication to elevated Indian cuisine, and his insights into sustaining excellence in a dynamic and competitive industry.

As part of this special appearance, Aktar and his team will present an exclusive celebratory dinner on the evening of 13th October at The Merchant Hotel, offering guests a rare opportunity to experience the innovation and finesse behind Opheem’s award-winning cuisine.

Chef Aktar Islam said: “It is a real pleasure to be visiting Belfast and to take part in Hospitality Exchange 2025. Northern Ireland has a vibrant and growing food scene, and I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences, connecting with fellow professionals, and celebrating the incredible talent within the local hospitality industry.”

Born and raised in Birmingham, Aktar Islam is widely recognised as a pioneer of modern Indian gastronomy. In 2024, Opheem made history as one of only four Indian restaurants in the world to be awarded two Michelin stars. In addition to his culinary accolades, Aktar is a familiar face on television, having appeared on The F Word, Saturday Kitchen, Great British Menu and MasterChef: The Professionals.

Another highlight of this year’s programme is the Rising Stars Awards Lunch on 15th October, hosted by broadcaster Pamela Ballantine and headlined by hospitality icon Alex Polizzi.

Known to millions as The Hotel Inspector, Alex Polizzi brings decades of industry expertise, having launched and run successful hotels as part of the renowned Polizzi family. Her latest venture, The Star in Alfriston, has received acclaim for its charm and commitment to excellence.

During the lunchtime session, Alex will reflect on her career in hospitality and television, offering candid and practical leadership advice. The event will also honour emerging hotel talent, shining a light on the sector’s future leaders.

The 2025 programme is designed around three powerful themes:

Excelling – Celebrating tourism as a vital economic driver, with case studies showcasing its positive impact on regional development and local communities.
Engaging – Highlighting the power of hospitality to connect people and places, through meaningful guest experiences and inclusive, cross-community collaboration.
Evolving – Demonstrating the sector’s adaptability and progress, fuelled by innovation, resilience and a forward-looking approach in a changing world.

Discussing the 2025 programme, Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) President Vicky Green said:

“As the sector continues to evolve, Hospitality Exchange 2025 will provide a vital platform for shared learning, inspiration and celebration. With a focus on innovation, resilience and growth, this year’s event is about equipping our industry for future success while recognising the extraordinary talent that continues to shape our hospitality landscape. We are particularly excited to welcome such high-calibre speakers, Aktar Islam and Alex Polizzi, both of whom are true exemplars of excellence in their fields.”

With a dynamic mix of keynote speakers, panel discussions and peer-to-peer networking, Hospitality Exchange 2025 will offer practical insights for professionals across every area of the tourism and hospitality sector, from hoteliers and restaurateurs to destination marketers and visitor attractions.

The final conference programme will be announced in September. For updates and ticket information, visit hospitalityexchange.org.uk.

Acclaimed chef, Aktar Islam.
Alt TextDescription
Required fields are marked *
Replace media
Upload a new file
To replace the current file, click the link and upload a replacement file.
Remove background
Remove background
To remove the background, click the link.
Attachment Display Settings
Alignment
Link To
Size
1 selectedClear
Alex Polizzi, known to millions as The Hotel Inspector.
spot_img

Must Read

Previous article
When Art Meets Skincare: Yon-Ka Debuts Limited Edition Bottles inspired by French Impressionism
Next article
Looking Back: June 2018

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2025 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved