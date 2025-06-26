Good Food Ireland® Awards 2025 – Celebrating Ireland’s Best in Food & Hospitality

ANNOUNCING THE 2025 GOOD FOOD IRELAND® AWARDS

“Rooted in Taste. Backed by Trust”

The Good Food Ireland® Awards 2025 shine a spotlight on the passionate people and businesses behind Ireland’s food culture, celebrating a shared commitment to local ingredients, authentic flavours and trusted quality.

The Good Food Ireland® Awards 2025 in association with FBD Insurance, were officially launched this week at The Merrion Hotel, Dublin, winner of the 2024 Five-Star Hotel of the Year, where it was announced that the highly anticipated Food Lovers’ Choice Award category is now open for applications and public nominations. The gala awards ceremony will be held at the prestigious Host Partner venue, The K Club in Co Kildare on Monday, November 10th, 2025.

Created to recognise excellence in local sourcing, authenticity and sustainability across Ireland’s food and drink landscape, the launch of the Good Food Ireland® Awards brought together Ed Cooney, Executive Chef at The Merrion Hotel and Birgitta Curtin, Owner and Master Smoker of Burren Smokehouse and Visitor Centre. They were joined by Good Food Ireland® Founder Margaret Jeffares and official sponsor John Cahalan, Chief Commercial Director at FBD Insurance, to mark the occasion.

The Good Food Ireland® Awards are the only all-island, cross-sector awards that exclusively celebrate those who uphold Ireland’s culinary excellence, champion local provenance and honour sustainable practices.

Commenting on the awards, Founder of Good Food Ireland®, Margaret Jeffares, said:

“Our awards shine a light on the individuals and businesses that make Ireland’s food culture world-class, while driving real economic impact across rural communities, North and South.

It’s so important to recognise the entire Irish food ecosystem, from artisan producers and regenerative farmers to chefs and tourism destinations, as it’s their passion for Irish produce and exceptional experiences that make Ireland a world-class destination for food tourism.”

Reflecting on the importance of the awards and the recognition for The Merrion Hotel in 2024, Ed Cooney, Executive Chef, The Merrion Hotel, adds:

“At The Merrion, we believe that true luxury is rooted in provenance. Winning the Five-Star Hotel of the Year award was a proud moment for our entire team and a testament to our commitment to Irish produce, seasonal menus and warm hospitality.”

As one of Ireland’s foremost food producers, using Irish organic salmon, trout, mackerel and eel since 1989, Birgitta Curtin, Owner & Master Smoker, Burren Smokehouse and Visitor Centre, comments:

“Winning Best Food Tourism Experience in 2024 meant the world to us. We’ve always believed that food is one of the most powerful ways to connect people to place. That connection is at the heart of everything we do at Burren Smokehouse and it’s what makes the Good Food Ireland® Awards so special.”

FBD Insurance has been supporting Farming, Food and Hospitality businesses across Ireland for over 50 years. In that time FBD has been an active and trusted partner to Ireland’s Food and Agri industry, aligning with relevant bodies and helping champion and invest in initiatives that develop and grow the sector and those within it. FBD are continuing that commitment with the partnership with Good Food Ireland as Title Sponsor of 2025 Awards for the third year running.

John Cahalan, Chief Commercial Officer, FBD Insurance adds: “The Good Food Ireland® Awards recognise those who play a vital role in the entire food journey, from field to fork and we share Good Food Ireland®’s passion in celebrating Ireland’s food, drink and farming champions.”

“This is our third consecutive year of supporting the awards and as the largest Irish-owned insurer that has been supporting Irish communities, farmers and businesses for over five decades, we have a shared ambition in shining a light on the exceptional food and drink businesses that make Ireland the world-class food destination that it is today.”

Other key sponsors include AIB, Wine Consultants Ireland and Tourism Ireland, among others, who join in supporting the celebration of excellence across Ireland’s vibrant food and tourism sectors.

The Food Lovers’ Choice Award gives the public a voice to spotlight their favourite food or drink experience across the island. Other award categories include:

Producer of the Year

Sustainability Award

Pub of the Year

Hotel of the Year

Outstanding Contribution to Food Production

Excellence in Food Tourism Award

For more information on the Good Food Ireland® Awards, online entry, updates on individual awards, event tickets and general information about Good Food Ireland®, visit: goodfoodireland.ie

