Ulster University Student Wins Coveted Support Slot With JLS at Live @ the Square 2026

Ulster University student Daniel Coulter and his band, 4amclub, have been announced as the support act for JLS at the Live @ the Square concert in Ebrington Square on Saturday 29 August 2026, after they were victorious in a special competition for Ulster University students.

Daniel, who is studying a Masters degree in Music on the Derry~Londonderry campus after graduating with a BA in Screen Production, and his bandmates secured the prestigious performance opportunity following a competitive selection process in which student musicians and bands were invited to audition for the chance to perform alongside one of the UK’s biggest pop acts.

After impressing the judging panel during a series of auditions, 4amclub were selected as the winning act and will now take to the stage at Ebrington Square ahead of JLS in front of thousands of music fans, including many of their Ulster University student peers who have been offered exclusive discounts to the gigs this summer.

4amclub are a Belfast based group made up of Luke Bell (singer and rhythm), Ulster University Screen Production graduate Paídí Muldoon (bass), Michael Hawkins (drums) and Daniel Coulter (lead guitar) who have so far released two singles, ‘Always on her mind’ and ‘What you do to me’. Fast becoming known for their energetic live performances, distinctive sound and growing catalogue of original music, this achievement marks a significant milestone for 4amclub and highlights the wealth of musical talent within the University’s student community.

Daniel Coulter said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have won the competition and to be supporting JLS at Live @ the Square. The audition process was a fantastic experience, and we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity as student musicians. To be performing on such a big stage ahead of such a well-known act is a huge moment for us, and we can’t wait to share our music with the audience at Ebrington Square.”

Live @ the Square 2026 is supported by the Department for the Economy and Ulster University. The competition forms part of Ulster University’s commitment to supporting emerging creative talent and strengthening links between students and Northern Ireland’s live music industry.

Dr Victoria McCollum, Associate Dean Partnerships & Student Recruitment, Ulster University Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences:

“Congratulations to Daniel and 4amclub on this fantastic achievement. One of our priorities at Ulster University is creating opportunities for students to develop their talent beyond the classroom and gain real experience within the creative industries. The North West has an incredible creative and musical heritage, and we’re proud to support opportunities that enable emerging artists to showcase their talent on major stages. Performing alongside an internationally recognised act such as JLS is exactly the kind of experience that can help launch a career, and we’re delighted to see Daniel and his band representing both Ulster University and the region at Live @ the Square.”

Live @ the Square festival promoter Karl Diamond added: