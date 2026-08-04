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The Beat Goes On at Elephant Rock

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The spirit of the Fleadh will continue on the North Coast as Elephant Rock Boutique Hotel hosts a special evening of traditional Irish music and song on Monday, 10 August.

Beginning at 7.30pm, the event will feature two musicians and a singer performing a mix of traditional Irish songs and lullabies.

Guests can expect music played on the harp, concertina, violin and flute, alongside the distinctive rhythm of traditional spoons.

The evening has been designed to keep the music going following Belfast’s Fleadh Cheoil celebrations and bring the energy, warmth and community spirit of the event to Portrush.

Guests can also enjoy Elephant Rock’s excellent cocktail menu and the outstanding food offering at Eldon’s Bar and Restaurant, making it the perfect setting for a memorable evening of music, food and hospitality.

Joanne Boyle, General Manager of Elephant Rock Boutique Hotel, said: “The Fleadh is such a wonderful celebration of Irish music, culture and community, and we wanted to keep that spirit alive for a little longer at Elephant Rock.

“This will be a warm and relaxed evening filled with beautiful music, familiar songs and plenty of craic. Combined with our excellent cocktails and the incredible food at Eldon’s, it promises to be a really special night, and we look forward to welcoming local people and visitors alike.”

The event will take place at Elephant Rock Boutique Hotel, Portrush, from 7.30pm on Monday, 10 August.

For more information or to book, visit www.elephantrockhotel.co.uk or call +44 (0)28 7087 8787.

Joanne Boyle, General Manager, Elephant Rock Boutique Hotel
2 Eldon’s Restaurant at Elephant Rock Boutique Hotel

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