The Duncairn Ensures Everyone Can Experience the Fleadh with Citywide Community Outreach Programme

Taking the Fleadh Beyond the Stage with Special Programme in Hospice, Community Centres, Parks and other unusual spaces across the city.

As Belfast prepares to welcome Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann for the first time, Belfast’s neighbourhoods will play a central role in welcoming visitors and locals to a special Fringe programme of events that will run alongside the main Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. Events have already kicked off with a warm up weekend in July and will continue over the period of the Fleadh week, 2 nd to 9 th August, before culminating in a special Farewell to the Fleadh weekend from 19 th to 21 st August. The programme is managed by The Duncairn, on behalf of Belfast City Council, who have partnered with Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and Ards CCÉ to bring the event to the city for the first time.

Ray Giffen, Creative Director at The Duncairn, said:

“We’re bringing cultural activity into everyday places across the city including libraries, parks, alleyways, churches, community centres – because that’s where people feel at home. This is our city at its best. The Fringe is designed as our way of saying: you’re welcome here. It’s an invitation to take part in the Fleadh in a way that works for you.”

A number of the events have been selected following an open call for Belfast community and arts organisations to come forward with their own ideas. Working with over 50 organisations and 300 artists, the Fleadh Citywide Fringe offers more than 150 free or low‑cost events. Highlights include heritage tours at Friar’s Bush, storytelling in local libraries, music in care homes, outdoor gatherings like the Colin Glen Walk and session trails linking cafés and community hubs across Belfast.

A key community highlight is Super Sundays, free family‑friendly gatherings in Skainos Centre, The Commons, St Comgall’s Ionad Eileen Howell and the Ardoyne Bone Community Hub.

The Fleadh will also reach beyond its festival stages through a series of special community engagements, bringing traditional Irish music to Northern Ireland Hospice, as well as to children and adults with additional needs, older people, and people with disabilities across Belfast.

Highlights include;

Monday 3rd Aug – Crankie Theatre: Belfast Folk Songs & Sea Shanties at Brae Valley Residential Home

Crankie Theatre features a handcrafted box, spooled illustrated scrolls, and a simple ‘crank’ that brings stories to life. Sing along with a live performance of favourite street songs and sea shanties, a captivating journey into imagination and tradition. (For residents only)

Monday 3rd Aug – 174 Trust Disability Club : A night of music and craic with Amhlaoibh MacSweeney

A special performance by musician, songwriter and broadcaster Amhlaoibh MacSweeney, who is celebrated for his deep connection to the Irish language and traditional song, for parents and service users of 174 Trust Disability Club. (For members only).

Wednesday 5th August – Grá Fiánta Herbal Remedies Workshop at Camberwell Court

Camberwell Court, a sheltered housing scheme for older people in North Belfast, In this workshop participants will meet plants used in Irish folk medicine and learn how to work with them to make their own simple remedies at home. (For residents only)

Wednesday 5th August, 12:45 – 2pm : Public Concert in the The Atrium of The Mater Hospital

Come along and enjoy some traditional Irish music and songs in the heart of the Mater hospital featuring the Arts Care Trad Band. ( Public Event – free)

Wednesday 5th August, 2.30pm – 4pm : The New Generation : Gradam Ceoil Bursary Awardees Concert at Ulster Museum

Celebrating five successful years of The Duncairn Gradam Ceoil TG4 Traditional Music Bursary Scheme with a special concert showcasing previous and current recipients. Presentd by Stephen James Smith and featuring some of Belfast’s finest emerging traditional musicians. ( Public Event – £5 adults , U12s Free)



Friday 7th August, 11am-11.45am : Equal Notes Choir at Kennedy Centre

The Equal Notes choir is a day opportunity offered by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust for service users within their learning disability services programme. The choir members come from across the city and choose the songs and how they are performed; their mission is to spread positive feelings and have fun! ( Public Event – free)

Friday 7th August – Anne Harper Musician & Storyteller at NI Hospice

Anne Harper will perform for residents and visitors of NI Hospice, a show blending music and mythology. (For residents only)

Sat 8th August – Inclusive Céilí at Sense Hub, Annadale Ave

A traditional Céili specially adapted for people with additional needs, with music from the Arts Care Trad Band an d Scottish & Irish dance performances by Keltic Flair. (For residents only)