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Kathryn Callaghan Unveils New Ireland Collection to Celebrate Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann Coming to Belfast

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Award-winning Northern Ireland artist Kathryn Callaghan is marking the arrival of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Belfast with traditional Irish music pieces from her stunning new Ireland Collection, now on display at popular Belfast restaurant 2Taps, located in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter.

The specially curated exhibition celebrates the beauty, heritage and the spirit of Ireland through Kathryn’s signature fluid pouring technique. The wider Ireland Collection is Kathryn’s take on the essence of Ireland and her interpretation of what she describes as making this little country so mighty. It includes transforming Irish landscapes, landmarks, wildlife and even the iconic Guinness and oysters pairing into vibrant contemporary artworks bursting with colour and movement. The paintings can be found at Yard Gallery, Holywood.

Running throughout Fleadh week, visitors to 2Taps will have the opportunity to enjoy limited edition prints from the collection while experiencing the restaurant’s renowned Spanish-inspired cuisine, creating a unique cultural experience that brings together art, music and hospitality during one of the city’s biggest ever celebrations.

Kathryn Callaghan said: “I believe it’s the perfect time to launch my new Ireland Collection. As Belfast is welcoming visitors from across Ireland and around the world, I wanted to create a collection that celebrates the landscapes, places and character that make this island so special. I’m delighted to partner with 2Taps to show the musicians from the collection, where people can enjoy great food while discovering my artwork in such a relaxed and vibrant setting.”

Jarron O’Neill Watson, owner of 2Taps, said: “This is an incredibly exciting week for Belfast as we welcome the Fleadh and thousands of visitors to the city. We always strive to give our diners that little something unique and special and this week we are offering an outdoor bar and grab and go option at our food truck outside. For those soaking up the 2Taps atmosphere dining inside our restaurant or on our terrace, they will have the added extra of enjoying pieces from Kathryn’s beautiful new collection.”

On display at 2Taps are limited edition prints of eight traditional Irish music pieces. They are all monochrome pieces (black on white), featuring an Irish dancer, flute, fiddle, bodhran, guitar, harp, banjo and accordion player, and these can be seen throughout the week during normal restaurant opening hours, with all artwork available to purchase. 

For more information, follow Kathryn Callaghan and 2Taps on social media.

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