GRANTS LAUNCHED FOR NORTHERN IRELAND CHARITABLE ORGANISATIONS

Amazon’s Regional Creatives Fund returns for 2026, offering multiple grants of up to £30,000 for Northern Ireland charitable organisations upskilling people for creative industries careers. The fund awarded £86,000 to three Northern Ireland charities in 2025 and supports Northern Ireland charities, Community Interest Companies (CICs) and Charitable Incorporated Organisations (CIOs) that run programmes aimed at boosting skills and increasing access to creative industry careers in performing arts, music, TV, podcasting, gaming, fashion, photography, journalism, comedy and more.

The fund is open for applications from single charitable organisations and consortiums in Northern Ireland and across the UK. Applications close on 2nd August 2026. Up to £30,000 of funding is available for charitable organisations in Northern Ireland following the announcement that the Regional Creatives Fund is returning for 2026.

The Regional Creatives Fund, established by Amazon in 2025, offers grants of up to £30,000 to UK charities, Community Interest Companies (CICs) and Charitable Incorporated Organisations (CIOs) that develop creative industry career pathways. The Regional Creatives Fund is open to charitable organisations in Northern Ireland and across the UK that help underserved communities access careers in the arts, TV, podcasting, gaming, fashion, photography, journalism, comedy, and more.

Applications are open today here and close on 2nd August 2026.

The 2025 Regional Creatives Fund saw Hope 4 Life NI, Nerve Centre and Newtownabbey Arts & Cultural Network awarded £86,000 in grants to help support hundreds of people from underserved communities in Northern Ireland. Hope 4 Life NI received £29,500, Newtownabbey Arts & Cultural Network received £30,000 and Nerve Centre secured £26,800 as part of the Regional Creatives Fund.

To find out more about the Regional Creatives Fund, visit https://www.aboutamazon.co.uk/news/community/amazon-regional-creatives-fund