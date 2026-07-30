Action Cancer Calls on Local Adventurers to Conquer the Mournes in Seven Peaks Challenge

Local adventurers are being encouraged to take on one of Northern Ireland’s toughest fundraising challenges as Action Cancer’s Seven Peaks Challenge returns on Saturday 12 September 2026.

The challenge will see participants conquer the seven highest peaks in the Mourne Mountains during a demanding 10–15 hour trek, raising vital funds to support Action Cancer’s life-saving cancer prevention, detection and support services across Northern Ireland.

Among those already signed up are Gary McCullough from Lurgan, who is returning for his second Seven Peaks Challenge after being inspired by his grandfather’s cancer journey, and Joanne Reynolds, advanced skincare specialist and owner of Milk & Honey on Belfast’s Lisburn Road, who recently became an official partner of Action Cancer.

Action Cancer is the only charity in Northern Ireland providing free breast screening to well women aged 40–49 and over 70, outside the NHS screening age range, where six breast cancers are detected for every 1,000 women screened. Every £300 raised through sponsorship will help ensure local people can continue to access the charity’s vital services.

Gary hopes to honour his grandfather’s memory while helping Action Cancer continue supporting local people affected by cancer.

Returning Seven Peaks Challenge participant Gary McCullough said:

“Losing my grandfather to cancer had a huge impact on me and my family. Watching what he went through made me want to do something positive in his memory.

“Taking on the Seven Peaks Challenge for the second time is my way of honouring him and helping Action Cancer continue the vital work they do for people across Northern Ireland. If my efforts can help even one family get the support they need, then every step is worth it.”

Action Cancer partner Joanne Reynolds, owner of Milk & Honey, said:

“Partnering with Action Cancer felt like a very natural fit. As an advanced skincare clinic based just around the corner from Action Cancer House, we’ve always been aware of the incredible support the charity provides within our local community. Through my work, I meet people every week whose lives have been touched by cancer, so supporting the charity feels very personal.

“Taking on the Seven Peaks Challenge is another way for me to give back. I love a new challenge, and this one certainly fits the bill. It will definitely push me outside my comfort zone but knowing that every step helps raise vital funds for Action Cancer makes all the training worthwhile. I’m looking forward to meeting others taking part and sharing the experience.”

Although they come from different backgrounds, Gary and Joanne share one common goal – helping ensure more local people can access Action Cancer’s life-saving services. Their commitment reflects the true spirit of the Seven Peaks Challenge: resilience, community and compassion.

Action Cancer Treks and Activities Executive, Kelsey O’Donnell, added:

“We’re delighted to be bringing back the Seven Peaks Challenge for a seventh year. Last year’s participants raised an incredible £39,000, helping to fund Action Cancer’s life-saving cancer prevention, detection and support services across Northern Ireland.

“We’re now looking for more local adventurers to become part of Team Action Cancer and join us for what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

“Every participant who signs up and every sponsorship donation raised will make a real difference. The funds raised through the Seven Peaks Challenge help us continue providing life-saving cancer prevention, detection and support services to local people who need us most.

“Whether you’re an experienced hiker or simply looking for a new challenge, we’ll support you every step of the way. Our expert mountain guides will lead the challenge, ensuring everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience. Participants should be in good health and undertake appropriate training before taking part.”

During the challenge, participants will summit all seven of the Mournes’ highest peaks: Slieve Binnian, Slieve Meelbeg, Slieve Meelmore, Slieve Bearnagh, Slieve Commedagh, Slieve Donard and Slieve Lamagan.

Registration costs £60, and participants are asked to raise a minimum of £300 in sponsorship, with every pound helping to fund Action Cancer’s cancer prevention, detection and support services.

To register for the Seven Peaks Challenge, visit www.actioncancer.org , email kodonnell@actioncancer.org , or call 028 9080 3344 (option 2).

Places are limited, and final registrations close on Thursday 10 September 2026. Participants are encouraged to undertake appropriate training and ensure they have a good level of fitness before taking part.