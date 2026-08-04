Civic and Political Leaders Attend Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann Opening Dinner at Queen’s

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Sir Chris Bryant MP, attended the opening dinner for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann at Queen’s University Belfast yesterday as part of his first official visit to Northern Ireland since taking up office, joining civic, political and cultural leaders.

The dinner, which was hosted by Queen’s in partnership with Belfast City Council and followed the festival’s official opening at Belfast City Hall, brought together guests from across government, civic society and the cultural sector to celebrate the arrival of the world’s largest celebration of Irish music and culture in Belfast for the first time.

To mark the festival, Queen’s is hosting ‘Fleadh at Queen’s’ – a two-week fringe event featuring film, exhibitions, archive collections, performances and public discussions celebrating the rich traditions, creativity and cultural impact of Irish traditional music.

Programme highlights include Look Back to Look Forward, a major public exhibition exploring migration, identity and belonging through oral histories; Something to Say, examining the relationship between Seamus Heaney and David Hammond; Transmission, a portrait exhibition celebrating Irish traditional musicians; a symposium and performances led by award-winning musician and sound artist Dr Úna Monaghan; and Fleadh on Film, a special season at Queen’s Film Theatre curated by Film Hub NI.

Guests at the opening dinner included senior representatives from Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, alongside Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle, Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast; Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, Lord Mayor of Belfast; and Jon Burrows, Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Sir Chris Bryant MP said:

“The performing arts are truly life-affirming. They give us all an opportunity to share in joy and sorrow, even if we’re just sitting in the audience.

“But the talented performers at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann have not just impressed me; they are showcasing the richness of the Irish music and culture for the many thousands who have travelled from around the world.

“I’m delighted that Queen’s have partnered with the event to ensure that it leaves a brilliant legacy for local arts.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly said:

“Tógtar caisleáin de réir a chéile is mar gheall ar bhlianta d’oibre gur tugadh an Fleadh chun Béal Feirste.

“The Fleadh is an opportunity to showcase Belfast to the rest of Ireland and the world – the confident, dynamic and welcoming city that I have the pleasure to lead.

“A UNESCO City of Music, it is fitting that Belfast has been chosen as this year’s host. As the Fleadh returns again in 2027, we will build a lasting legacy for the arts, encouraging participation both young and old, and continue to strengthen our local tourism sector as it continues to position Belfast confidently on the world stage.”

Dr. Labhrás Ó Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir (Director General) Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, said:

“It is wonderful to see Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann bringing together people from all communities in a spirit of friendship and celebration.

“We are grateful to Queen’s University Belfast for hosting this opening dinner and for embracing the spirit of the Fleadh with their own fringe programme. Their commitment, together with the support of Belfast City Council and our many partners throughout the city, reflects the warm welcome that awaits everyone visiting Belfast for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026.

“The Fleadh has always been about much more than music. It is about community, culture and creating lasting connections. We hope the legacy of this historic Fleadh will be felt across Belfast for many years to come.”

Dr Ryan Feeney, Vice-President (Governance and External Affairs) and Registrar at Queen’s added:

“It was a privilege to host the opening dinner for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann and to welcome leaders from across government and the cultural and civic sectors to Queen’s.

“As a civic university, we are proud to play our part in a festival of such cultural significance by opening our campus to visitors and delivering a programme that celebrates the richness, creativity and continuing evolution of Irish traditional music. We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to our ‘Fleadh at Queen’s’ programme throughout the fortnight as Belfast celebrates this landmark occasion.”

Throughout the festival, One Elmwood Student Centre and Students’ Union will also serve as a designated Fleadh-friendly space for visitors across Belfast, while Mandela Hall will host a programme of live music and performances. Festival attendees can also stay in Queen’s accommodation, with rooms available at the Elms BT1, Elms BT2 and Elms BT9 sites.

The Fleadh at Queen’s programme will continue throughout the festival across the University campus, with some events running until 31st August. Full event listings and booking information can be found at www.qub.ac.uk/events/fleadh