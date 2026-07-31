Co Antrim Chef Scott Mallett Crowned Ireland’s Next Top Chef After Grand Final triumph

Returning finalist earns career-defining opportunity at Heston Blumenthal’s two Michelin-starred restaurant after standout Grand Final performance

One of the island of Ireland’s brightest young chefs has been crowned Ireland’s Next Top Chef 2026 after Scott Mallett produced the standout performance of this year’s Grand Final, earning a coveted mentorship at one of the world’s most celebrated restaurants.

The 29-year-old Head Chef from Cafe Zulu, Co Antrim, returned to the competition after reaching last year’s Grand Final and went one better this time, impressing the judging panel with an exceptional three-course menu to lift the prestigious all-island title ahead of Adam McCourt of Hillyard House Hotel, Co Down, and Osvaldo Pérez Carmona of La Pausa Caffe in Dublin.

Victory marks the biggest achievement of Mallett’s career to date and secures him an all-expenses-paid placement at the two Michelin-starred Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London, where he will gain invaluable experience alongside one of the world’s leading culinary teams.

After progressing through weeks of demanding knockout rounds, Mallett reserved his finest performance for the competition’s biggest stage.

His opening Tuna Tartare, served with peanut and sesame crumb, watermelon and wasabi, immediately caught the judges’ attention before a beautifully executed Beef Cheek, accompanied by black garlic, shiitake mushroom and potato tart, hispi cabbage, chestnut, beef bonbon and jus.

He completed the menu with a refined Carrot Cake, served with orange, honey tuile and miso ice cream, capping a performance that blended technical precision, confident execution and outstanding flavour.

Speaking after lifting the title, Scott Mallett said: “To be named Ireland’s Next Top Chef is an incredible feeling and something I’m immensely proud of. The standard throughout the competition has been so high, so to come away with the title against chefs of that calibre means a huge amount.

“Coming back after reaching last year’s Grand Final gave me even more determination to improve. Every round forced me to think differently. It tested my creativity, my organisation and my ability to stay calm under pressure, and I know those experiences will stay with me throughout my career.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone at Cafe Zulu for the support they’ve given me, and to my family, friends and colleagues who have backed me from the very beginning. To now have the opportunity to spend time at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal is something every young chef would aspire to. I’ll be going there ready to learn, challenge myself and make the very most of an opportunity that could shape the rest of my career.”

John Trainor, Chairperson of Ireland’s Next Top Chef, said: “Scott has been outstanding throughout this competition and thoroughly deserves to be crowned Ireland’s Next Top Chef 2026.

“To come back after reaching last year’s Grand Final and return to win the competition says everything about his determination and commitment to continually improving as a chef. From the moment he entered the kitchen, he showed the composure, technical ability and creativity that mark out exceptional chefs, but what impressed the judges just as much was his consistency. Every challenge seemed to bring out the very best in him.

“The standard of this year’s competition has been exceptional, which makes Scott’s achievement even more significant. His winning menu showcased not only outstanding skill and attention to detail, but also the confidence to let quality ingredients speak for themselves. He should be incredibly proud of what he has achieved.

“When we launched Ireland’s Next Top Chef, our ambition was to create meaningful opportunities for the next generation of culinary talent across the island. Seeing chefs like Scott seize that opportunity and earn the chance to learn at one of the world’s finest restaurants is exactly why this competition exists. I have no doubt this is only the beginning of what will be a hugely successful career.”

Mallett becomes just the fourth chef to be crowned Ireland’s Next Top Chef, joining Gareth Crawford, Michelle dela Cruz and reigning champion Lauma Kilgas on the competition’s growing roll of honour.

Established by the Balmoral Hotel in 2023, Ireland’s Next Top Chef was created to discover, develop and showcase the next generation of culinary talent from across the island of Ireland.

Chefs progress through a series of live knockout rounds before reaching the Grand Final, where they are judged on technical ability, creativity, flavour, presentation and their ability to perform under pressure.

In the coming months, the Co Antrim chef will take his place in the kitchens of Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, before the famous restaurant closes its doors in 2027, where he will work alongside one of the world’s leading culinary teams in an opportunity that has the potential to shape the next stage of his career.

Ireland’s Next Top Chef 2026 is supported by Balmoral Hotel, Henderson Foodservice, Direct Wine Shipments, Estrella Damm, Stix & Stones, Drinks Inc, Bunzl McLaughlin, Frylite Solutions, Tanqueray Gin, Coca-Cola HBC, Ryak Cleaning & Support Services, Lynas Foodservice, Keenan Seafood, Féile an Phobail and Waterman House Cookery School.