Spencer Metzger to Headline Hospitality Exchange 2026 and Host Dining Experience at The Merchant Hotel

The Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) has announced that one of Britain’s most acclaimed Michelin-starred chefs, Spencer Metzger, will make a landmark appearance at Hospitality Exchange 2026, where he will both headline the Leadership Lunch and host an exclusive gourmet dining experience at Belfast’s iconic Merchant Hotel.

Recognised as one of the UK’s brightest culinary talents, Spencer’s career is an extraordinary story of ambition, dedication and excellence. Beginning with work experience at The Ritz London at just 15 years of age, he progressed through the ranks to become Head Chef before embarking on a new chapter alongside Jason Atherton, opening Row on 5 in Savile Row. The restaurant was awarded a Michelin Star within weeks of opening and in January 2026, a second star. Most recently, Spencer launched Chez Rose in Mayfair, his latest restaurant inspired by his late grandmother and it exemplifies his passion for exceptional British produce.

Along the way, Spencer has won the prestigious Roux Scholarship, been crowned Champion of Championson BBC Two’s Great British Menu, received The Caterer’s Acorn Award, been named Restaurant Awards’ Chef to Watch, and achieved the coveted Master of Culinary Artsaccolade from the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts.

As part of Hospitality Exchange 2026, Spencer will take centre stage at the Leadership Lunch and Rising Star Awards, where he will share the remarkable experiences that have shaped his journey from apprentice to Michelin-starred chef. Drawing on his experience in some of the world’s most demanding kitchens, he will explore the principles of leadership, building high-performing teams, nurturing talent, maintaining exceptional standards and embracing innovation. His story is one of resilience, continuous learning and inspiring others to achieve their potential.

A unique highlight of this year’s programme will be the opportunity to experience Spencer’s cuisine first-hand. On Monday 12 October, ahead of the conference, he will host an exclusive gourmet dining experience at The Merchant Hotel, working alongside the hotel’s award-winning culinary team to create a specially curated menu for Hospitality Exchange guests. Combining exceptional seasonal produce with Spencer’s distinctive modern British style, the evening promises to be one of the most sought-after events in this year’s programme, offering a rare opportunity to enjoy the cuisine of one of Britain’s leading Michelin-starred chefs in Northern Ireland.

Ahead of his visit to Belfast, Spencer Metzger said:

“I’m delighted to be joining Hospitality Exchange 2026 and look forward to visiting Northern Ireland. Hospitality is built on people, passion and continuous learning, and I’m excited to share some of the experiences that have shaped my own career.

“Developing talented teams and creating environments where people can thrive has always been incredibly important to me, so it’s a privilege to be part of the Leadership Lunch and to celebrate the industry’s future talent through the Rising Star Awards.

“I’m also really looking forward to cooking at The Merchant Hotel. Great hospitality is about creating memorable experiences around the table, and I’m excited to work with the team to create a very special evening for Hospitality Exchange guests.”

Northern Ireland Hotels Federation President Vicky Green said:

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Spencer Metzger to Hospitality Exchange 2026. Spencer is recognised as one of Britain’s most exciting culinary talents, and his journey from apprentice to Michelin-starred chef is an inspiration to everyone working across our industry.

“The Leadership Lunch has become one of the highlights of Hospitality Exchange, and Spencer’s story perfectly complements the presentation of our Rising Star Awards. His commitment to excellence, innovation and developing talented people reflects the qualities we celebrate within Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector.

“To have a chef of Spencer’s calibre not only sharing his leadership journey but also creating an exclusive dining experience for our delegates is something very special. It offers guests the rare opportunity to experience first-hand the creativity, precision and passion that have earned him international recognition and will undoubtedly make this one of the highlights of Hospitality Exchange 2026.”

Hospitality Exchange 2026 will take place on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 October at the Crowne Plaza Belfast, bringing together hospitality, tourism and business leaders from across Northern Ireland and beyond. Organised by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, the conference will feature internationally recognised speakers, industry-leading debate, networking opportunities and celebrations of excellence.

Together, Spencer’s exclusive dinner at The Merchant Hotel and his Leadership Lunch keynote make Hospitality Exchange 2026 one of the Federation’s strongest programmes to date, offering delegates a unique opportunity to experience both world-class culinary excellence and inspiring leadership from one of Britain’s finest chefs.

For further information and ticket details, visit hospitalityexchange.org.uk