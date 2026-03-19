NI wine lovers set to go LOCO for POCO

Wine lovers and trade guests gathered in Belfast to celebrate the Northern Ireland launch of Poco Vino, a premium single-serve wine range designed for modern drinking occasions.

Distributed locally by Craigavon-based United Wines, Poco Vino – meaning ‘a little wine’ – is produced by Australian Vintage Wines and packaged exclusively in convenient 187ml bottles, offering consumers the perfect single glass without committing to a full bottle.

The range includes Malbec, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé, providing a convenient and quality option for wine lovers looking for flexibility and moderation.

To mark the launch, United Wines hosted a colourful ‘Paint & Sip’ event with Vino van Gogh at The Pocket in Belfast, where guests enjoyed Poco Vino while taking part in a painting session, demonstrating how wine and creativity can be a perfect pairing.

United Wines Brand Manager Olivia McAleenan said the smaller bottle format reflects changing consumer habits.

“Sometimes the best things really do come in small packages, and we’re delighted to introduce Poco Vino to the Northern Ireland market,” she said.

“The single-serve format gives consumers more flexibility to enjoy wine their way, whether that’s a glass after work, sharing a moment with friends or simply avoiding opening a full bottle.”

Recent research highlights the shift towards more mindful drinking habits. According to Poco Vino, 44% of UK drinkers regularly enjoy just one glass of wine, while 68% say they would avoid opening a bottle if they didn’t plan to finish it.

Speaking at the launch event, Tim Rosewell, Senior Trade Marketing Manager at Australian Vintage Wines, said Poco Vino reflects a growing demand for more flexible wine occasions.

“Consumers increasingly want the freedom to enjoy wine without committing to a full bottle,” he said.

“Poco Vino is designed for exactly that, offering great wine in a convenient format that suits modern lifestyles.”

Poco Vino is now available to hospitality venues and retailers across Northern Ireland through United Wines.