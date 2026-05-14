Dazzling Night of Music, Dance and Storytelling for All!

On the 17th May, Belfast’s Ulster Hall will be reverberating to the dazzling Suitcases and Skies – a magical evening of music, movement and storytelling performed by adults with additional needs from right across the city! Tickets are free online for the show, and organisers have promised audiences a real night to remember, hosted by Downtown Radio’s much loved Neal McClelland and kicking off with an opening speech from award-winning Belfast actor James Martin, MBE.

Suitcases and Skies is a participant-led event produced by MayWe Events as part of the Belfast PEACEPLUS groundbreaking Arts Across The Genres project. Funded through Belfast City Council’s Belfast PEACEPLUS Local Community Action Plan, PEACEPLUS is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The show is a truly inspirational collaboration – created, co-designed and performed by the talented members of Orchardville Day Opportunities, KidsTogether Belfast, Harberton North School, Happy Days Project, Sona-Solas Belfast and ETC Club – a powerful reminder of the transformative impact of the arts in communities.

Directed by acclaimed creative director Ciara McGeown of CMAC Creative Arts & Wellbeing, Suitcases and Skiesblends powerful storytelling with creativity, joy and emotional honesty – in what is set to be a truly memorable evening.

The message of the show is simple yet powerful: we all carry something with us through life- hopes, fears, memories and dreams; and sometimes the greatest journey is learning to believe that the sky is not the limit, it’s only the beginning.

Bringing a little Hollywood glamour to the evening is award-winning Belfast actor James Martin, whose talent, warmth and determination have made him a standout voice for inclusion in the arts. Born with Down syndrome, James has built an inspiring career, earning international recognition for his performances, including his role in the BBC drama Ups and Downs and the Oscar-winning short film An Irish Goodbye. Honoured with an MBE for his services to drama and disability representation, James continues to break down barriers and challenge perceptions.

More than just a performance, Suitcases & Skies is a celebration of talent, inclusion, creativity and what can happen when different communities come together to create something truly special.

Lois Kennedy, Joint Managing Director of MayWe Events said: “Projects like Suitcases & Skies remind us just how powerful the arts can be in bringing people together, building confidence and creating spaces where every voice matters. Watching these participants grow, connect and shine throughout this journey has been incredibly moving. This production is full of heart, courage and joy, and we’re so proud to help create opportunities where communities can tell their stories, celebrate their talents and inspire others through the transformative power of the arts. This is a show filled with heart, hope, laughter, emotion and unforgettable moments. So, let’s fill the Ulster Hall and give these amazing performers the audience they deserve.”

Councillor Joe Duffy, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Shared City Partnership, said: “We’re delighted to support the Arts Across The Genres project through the Belfast PEACEPLUS Local Community Action Plan. This exciting initiative celebrates diversity, inclusion and cross community connection – complementing the goals of the PEACEPLUS programme, through the power of the arts. This special show on 17 May is not one to be missed – best of luck to all the participants and organisers of ‘Suitcases and Skies’ for this great event.”

Tickets are Free and available now from Ulster Hall website, so pack up your Suitcase and reach for the Skies in this joyous celebration the power of creativity, inclusion and learning to fly.

https://www.ulsterhall.co.uk/what-s-on/suitcases-and-skies/