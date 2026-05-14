Northern Exposure: Belfast Book Festival 2026

The 16th edition of the Belfast Book Festival (BBF26) will take place at the Crescent Arts Centre, 4–11 June. 2026 sees an ambitious billing of poetry, fiction, workshops and lively discussions with a literary line-up including: Jan Carson, Andrea Carter, Sara Pascoe, Neil Jordan, Sarah Moss, Neil Hegarty, Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Katriona O’Sullivan, Nussaibah Younis, Patrick Radden Keefe, Martin Doyle, Miriam O’Callaghan, Stephen Daly, Anne Enright, Will Storr, Mícheál McCann, Rónán Hession, Wendy Erskine, Sínead Morrissey, Forrest Issac Jones and many more.

With a spotlight on Belfast, a special event with Belfast-born writer Bernard MacLaverty celebrates his work for page and screen, whilst writers Wendy Erskine and Phil Harrison join photographer Tolu Ogunware to explore contemporary Belfast through fiction and visual storytelling. In partnership with The National Year of Reading, four NI YA authors – Jenny Ireland, Stephen Daly, Kelly McCaughrain and Sue Divin celebrate new book releases and a special screening of Nostalgie, Kathryn Ferguson’s award-winning adaptation of Wendy Erskine’s short story set in NI will be supported by a Q&A.

BBF26 also celebrates the gothic and dystopian with Director of Interview with the Vampire and The Butcher Boy, Neil Jordan discussing his new literary sci-fi novel, The Library of Traumatic Memory, and Jan Carson shares her new dystopic novel Few and Far Between. Carson will also be in conversation with author Henrietta McKervey on her new gothic novel The Woman in the Water, inspired by Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca.

Further programme highlights include Sara Pascoe and her novel Weirdo, a tragicomic story of a young woman navigating life while battling her inner-monologue. Journalist Aimee Donnellan presents Off the Scales, an inside look at Ozempic and Katriona O’Sullivan discusses Hungry, a raw exploration of hunger, trauma, and women’s collective search for self-acceptance.

Broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan will reflect upon her life and work via her memoir and Books Editor of The Irish Times Martin Doyle, gives insight into his many interviews with prominent Irish writers across the years. Journalist and writer, Patrick Radden Keefe will also talk about his newly published book London Falling and author Lucy Caldwell will discuss the lure and popularity of Irish short fiction with panellists Jan Carson, Paul Delaney and Hedwig Schwal.

Audiences can also tune into a timely discussion on reading, censorship and book bans with Hilary McCollum, Ann Morgan and Gaea Schoeters whilst author Forrest Issac Jones talks on his new book Good Trouble, exploring the connection between the Black Civil Rights Movement in the US and the Civil Rights Movement in Northern Ireland.

Sophie Hayles, CEO of The Crescent Arts Centre and Director of the Belfast Book Festival, says: “We’re excited to welcome everyone at The Crescent for BBF26. This year’s Festival offers a wide variety of literary events, workshops and discussions for all ages and interests. As always, BBF champions a combination of emerging writers, NI talent and international voices – feet firmly and proudly in Belfast, inviting the book world in.”

The winners of the Mairtín Crawford Awards, (which recognise new writers working towards their first full collection of poetry and short stories) will be announced and emerging wordsmiths can attend workshops and industry sessions offering expert advice on pitching, publishing and how to navigate social media as a new author.

Caoileann Curry-Thompson, Arts Development Officer for Drama and Dance, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, says: ‘As principal funder, the Arts Council is proud to support The Crescent Arts Centre in staging Northern Ireland’s leading annual literature festival. This Festival caters to all ages and truly shines a light on the extraordinary writing talent we have in Northern Ireland, as well as offering opportunities for those interested in writing and publishing to learn from industry experts. The team at The Crescent has curated another terrific programme this year and I would encourage everyone to go along and enjoy this incredible celebration of literature!”

Earlier this year, The Crescent announced Bookmarks, a spring preview series of literary events that offer a taster ahead of the main book festival. Clare Balding will discuss her latest book, Pastures New on Monday 11 May and poet Mícheál McCann launches his new collection, Lives of Saints on Thursday 14 May.

The full Belfast Book Festival programme and event details can be found at: www.belfastbookfestival.com with all tickets available on pay-what-you-decide scale.