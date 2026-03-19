Industry Leaders Gather for Inaugural Northern Ireland Event Summit

Professionals from across Northern Ireland’s events, hospitality and tourism sectors gathered at the W5 Lecture Theatre in Belfast for the inaugural Northern Ireland Event Summit, presented by Eventsec alongside industry partners Belsonic, Aiken Promotions, MCD, the PSNI, ICC Belfast / Waterfront Hall, Belfast City Council and the Odyssey Trust.

The summit brought together industry experts, regulators, public authorities and event organisers to explore the future of event delivery in Northern Ireland, with discussions focusing on safety, regulation, placemaking and the role of major events in driving economic growth.

The programme featured a series of expert-led panel discussions covering key topics including large-scale events and urban regeneration, licensing and regulatory compliance, event safety and duty of care, and operational excellence in event delivery.

Among the panellists were Superintendent Alistair Hagan (PSNI), Kerry McMullan (Belfast City Council), Áine Kearney (Tourism NI), Charlie McCluskey and Rob McConnell (ICC Belfast / Waterfront Hall), Michael Stewart (Belfast Night Czar), Colin Neill (Hospitality Ulster), Janice Gault (Northern Ireland Hotels Federation), Tony Callaghan (Eventsec), Jim Clarke (Aiken Promotions), Alan Simms (Belsonic), Kevin Gamble (Féile an Phobail), Claire Cosgrave and Jenny Penrose (Odyssey Trust), Damien McGeady (Lacey Solicitors), Ali McFarlane (Sugar Rush) and David Graham (PR Consultant). The summit was hosted by BBC presenter Stephen Watson.

Speakers from across the industry shared insights on how major events can support tourism, enhance Northern Ireland’s international reputation and contribute to long-term economic and cultural development.

Delegates also heard from representatives across the events and safety sectors, including Eventsec, Belfast City Council, the PSNI and industry specialists involved in the planning and delivery of major events across the region.

Alan Simms from Belsonic said:

“The purpose of this summit is to highlight the importance of collaboration between event organisers, venues, local authorities and safety professionals to ensure Northern Ireland continues to deliver world-class events safely and successfully.

Our events sector makes a significant contribution to the local economy while supporting employment, tourism and the international profile of Northern Ireland.”

He added:

“This is a sector with enormous potential for further growth. By bringing together industry leaders and decision-makers, we can share knowledge, strengthen partnerships and ensure Northern Ireland continues to develop as a leading destination for major events.”

Organisers said the event aims to establish an ongoing platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration across the sector, supporting the continued growth and professionalism of Northern Ireland’s events industry.

The inaugural summit concluded with a round-up session reflecting on the key themes of the day and the opportunities ahead for the region’s vibrant events and tourism sector.