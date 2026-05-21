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Education Authority Supports Weatherbies Book Series

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Maghera – based author, Yvonne Fleming, of the much-loved children’s series The Weatherbies, has achieved a major milestone after securing a 4-year contract to make the Weatherbies books available through the Education Authority’s iProcurement system for primary schools across Northern Ireland.

The development means that all primary schools throughout Northern Ireland can now directly access The Weatherbies educational resources as part of classroom learning, bringing the engaging characters and curriculum-linked content to pupils on a wider scale than ever before.

The Weatherbies focuses on themes of friendship, family and nature that, through thoughtful storytelling and positive messaging supports cognitive, social & emotional development for young readers and audiences. The Weatherbies book series now comprises eight magical children’s picture books in English or Irish.

The inclusion within the Education Authority procurement framework marks a significant endorsement of the educational value of the series and streamlines access for schools seeking literacy and learning resources, with a core focus on climate awareness, while also supporting teachers with ready-made classroom materials and activities.

Speaking about the announcement, Yvonne Fleming of The Weatherbies said;

 “I’m over the moon that the Education Authority has given the Weatherbies the opportunity for my books to reach all schools in Northern Ireland. I’m very excited and looking forward to continuing the Weatherbies’ journey with the EA.”

Over recent years, The Weatherbies has continued to expand its educational reach through partnerships with Eco – Schools NI, Twinkl NI, literacy initiatives and curriculum-based learning projects. The series has also received support from a range of educational organisations and bodies for its creative approach to children’s learning.

The latest development further strengthens The Weatherbies’ growing presence within classrooms across Northern Ireland and highlights the increasing demand for engaging educational resources that combine storytelling with meaningful learning experiences.

The Weatherbies books are available now in all major & independent bookstores throughout Ireland and UK and the https://theweatherbies.co.uk

 

 

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