LANDMARK BELFAST PLAY CHRISTINA REID’S TEA IN A CHINA CUP RETURNS TO LYRIC STAGE

As part of their 75th anniversary celebrations, Lyric Theatre proudly presents a revival of Christina Reid’s powerful drama, which captures the endurance of everyday lives lived in extraordinary times: Tea in a China Cup (Sat 02 May – Sat 30 May). Premiered at the Lyric in 1983, this story spans three turbulent decades, from World War II to the height of the Troubles. Dan Gordon will direct Tea in a China Cup, which he performed in when it was staged at Lyric over forty years ago.

Step into the vibrant heart of Belfast with Christina Reid’s moving drama, Tea in a China Cup, where memory, family, and tradition intertwine. Set across three turbulent decades, from the Second World War to the height of the Troubles, we follow Beth’s journey from adolescence to womanhood. Set in a working-class home, Beth reflects on the powerful women who shaped her life. Through her memories, we encounter a community marked by division, religion, politics, and class, yet held together by the familiar rituals of everyday life: shared stories, careful appearances, and the simple act of pouring tea.

With sharp humour and heartfelt honesty, Reid celebrates the resilience of women who kept families and communities together through times of uncertainty and sacrifice. Both tender and deeply affecting, Tea in a China Cup captures the strength, humour, and endurance of ordinary people living through extraordinary moments in history.

The fantastic cast for the revival features: Amy Molloy (Beth), Mary Moulds (Sarah), Marie Jones (The Grandmother), Katie Tumelty (Great Aunt Maisie), Lousie Parker (Theresa), Maria Connolly (Council Clerk, Fortune Teller & Mrs Jamison ), John Paul Connolly ( The Grandfather), Matthew Forsythe (Army Officer, Sergeant & Valuer) and Simon Sweeney (Samuel, Sammy & A Youth) .

Christina Reid was a playwright whose work has been celebrated for its honesty, warmth, and its dedication to giving a voice to women often left unheard. She had strong connections with the Lyric for many years – in the early eighties she was the Lyric’s Writer in Residence and contributed to Threshold, the literary magazine established by Lyric’s co -founder Mary O’Malley.

The Lyric Theatre is principally supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, National Lottery funding, and Belfast City Council.

Director of Tea in A China Cup, Dan Gordon said:

“Forty years ago, I had the joy of playing a small role and watch some of the greatest women in Northern Irish Theatre bring this marvellous play to life – Stella McCusker, Trudy Kelly, Sheila McGibbon, and Margaret D’Arcy towered over the Lyric stage and gave voice to a generation. To have been there when this play was born was a landmark moment in my career – to be allowed to bring it back with a new generation of incredible women is to complete the circle.”

Executive Producer of the Lyric Theatre, Jimmy Fay added:

“As a former playwright in residence, Christina Reid’s legacy is an important one for the Lyric and for the art of playwriting in this country. Tea in a China Cup is an important and eloquent play about family, loyalty, and traditions. It echoes down the decades since its premiere here and, hauntingly, still provides a vibrant portrait of what binds people together and pulls them apart. Her gaze is unflinching in its honesty, hilarious its humour and heartbreaking in its endurance.”

Gilly Campbell, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland commented:

“The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is proud to be principal funder of the Lyric Theatre and support this production as part of the wider 75thanniversary celebrations. Tea in a China Cup is a poignant and powerful play by North Belfast playwright Christina Reid, and under the expert direction of Dan Gordon, and with a talented cast and creative team, promises to be a memorable night of theatre. Don’t miss it!”

For booking details visit www.lyrictheatre.co.uk. Follow Lyric Theatre on Instagram and Facebook @LyricBelfast #teainachinacup #LyricBelfast.