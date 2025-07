Located in the former Europa Bus Station ‘Halt’ offers pop-up eateries as well as a bar and a clothes store. It fills a gap following the closure of the popular Trademarket on Dublin Road, and the company behind Halt, MRP, describe it as: “an authentic street food market and community hub in the heart of Belfast and your brand-new destination for FOOD / DRINK / CULTURE / CRAIC – all in one buzzing spot. Bold flavours, banging tunes, amazing talent, and good vibes only.”