Beauty Product of the Week

Face & Eye Palette - £15.95
Saoírse & Mamma collection
The Saoírse & Mamma Collection is a gorgeous, limited-edition collaboration between BPerfect Cosmetics and Roseanna Ruane, created in loving memory of Roseanna’s daughter, Saoírse. Launched on July 2nd, the collection features four must-have products: a universally flattering face and eye palette, a creamy, long-lasting lip liner, a rich, pigment-packed lipstick, and a nourishing hydrating lip oil. These everyday beauty staples have a very special twist – each one is named after precious memories from Saoírse’s life.
Thoughtfully designed to suit all ages and skin tones, the collection is as wearable as it is meaningful – and every cent raised will go directly to the two chosen charities: Hand in Hand and Cancer Fund for Children. With a fundraising goal of over €200,000, this is beauty that gives back – honouring Saoírse’s memory while supporting other families facing into childhood cancer.
Face & Eye Palette – £15.95

 

Lip Library Lip Oil, £12.95

 

Lip Library Liner, in the shade ‘Snuggle Puggle’ £10.95

 

Lip Library Lipstick in the shade ‘Willow’, £13.95
