Making Disney Dreams Come True with Oasis Travel

Dreaming of a Disney holiday? Nicole McKittrick, Travel Executive and Disney Fanatic at Oasis Travel, Northern Ireland’s Disney Specialists, shares insider secrets gathered from almost two decades of Disney adventures.

There’s something about Disney that never loses its magic. I first took my son when he was just 17 months old. He’s now 18, and we’ve returned almost every year, sometimes twice a year! You might say we’re a little Disney-obsessed.

We’ve experienced every season, from summer sunshine and Halloween celebrations to Christmas festivities. We’ve even spent Christmas Day at Disney in both Orlando and Paris, yet I still get that same excitement walking through the park gates.

It’s why I love helping families plan their Disney adventures at Oasis Travel. A little insider knowledge can make all the difference.

Is there a perfect age for Disney?

I’m asked this all the time, and my answer is always the same – absolutely not! There’s magic for every age. I’ve watched my family grow up with Disney, from those first encounters with Mickey Mouse to the thrill of the bigger rides. Every visit brings something special. And children under three enjoy free admission to the Disney theme parks, another great reason to start them young. They might not remember those early visits, but you certainly will!

Paris or Florida? And when should you go?

Asking me to choose between Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney World is like asking me to pick my favourite Disney character! Paris is wonderful for a first visit or shorter break with little ones, while Florida is the ultimate Disney adventure. But my favourite time of year is Halloween in Florida, without question. The weather is more comfortable, crowds can be lighter, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is incredible, with special shows and experiences you won’t find at other times of year.

Christmas at Disneyland Paris comes a close second. It’s pure magic! Santa joins the parade, Mickey and Minnie light up the Christmas tree each evening, snow falls along Main Street, and the air smells of cinnamon and spice. It’s like stepping inside a Christmas card.

My secrets to getting Disney right

One thing I’ve learned is that clever planning makes an enormous difference. Disney uses dynamic pricing, so shifting your holiday by just a few days can sometimes save a surprising amount. At Oasis Travel, we compare dates, hotels and packages to find the best value for your family.

And my biggest tip? Don’t try to do everything! Disney isn’t a competition to see how many rides you can squeeze into a day. Some of our favourite memories have happened when we’ve simply slowed down and enjoyed the magic.

My Disney golden rules?

• Be flexible. Small changes to your dates can mean big savings.

• Choose your hotel carefully. Location matters when little legs get tired.

• Book special dining early. Character meals are unforgettable but book up quickly.

• Check what’s included. Don’t overlook those valuable extras.

• Ask someone who’s been! Our Disney team knows the parks first-hand and loves sharing insider secrets.

Give the gift of Disney this Christmas

If you’re surprising the family with Disney this Christmas, make the reveal part of the magic. Imagine that final present under the tree containing a booking confirmation, a special invitation from Mickey or a countdown calendar revealing the adventure ahead.

Because the magic doesn’t begin when you arrive at the castle. It begins the moment you know you’re going. And believe me, almost twenty years later, it never gets old.

Book now at Oasis Travel: https://www.oasis-travel.co.uk/